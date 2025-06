A crook robbed a worker inside a Bay Ridge deli at gunpoint June 7.

The thief showed the worker a gun and stole the cash. Image via Citizen App

At 7:55 p.m., the thief went inside H&L Deli and Grocery on Gelston Avenue and 92nd Street, showed a 43-year-old man the gun and demanded money. He handed the robber $500. The crook then fled on foot.

No one was injured or arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.