Man arrested after multi-car accident that left four people, including two officers, hospitalized

Sobirjonov was charged with six counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, driving while intoxicated

A man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Gravesend and crashing into vehicles, including an NYPD car, and leaving four hospitalized June 15.

Diyorjon Sobirjonov was hit with a slew of charges, including six counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired: alcohol, and refusal to take a breath test.



Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

At 2:05 a.m., cops said Sobirjonov was driving a 2024 Chevy Suburban north on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue U. He then struck a 2024 Volvo XC90 driven by a woman, 34, while she was riding west on Avenue U. The Volvo slammed into the NYPD car with two police officers inside. A man, 31, was then ejected from Sobirjonov’s vehicle. Two parked cars were also struck and damaged by the Chevy Suburban.

Four people were taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn.

The two police officers and the man ejected from Sobirjonov’s vehicle were listed in critical but stable condition. Another passenger from his Suburban was in stable condition.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Two other people sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.