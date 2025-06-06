On the Avenue: Patriotic pup enjoys Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade!

“They only get a decade or so on this earth; make sure they see everything.”

Those words and an accompanying clip chronicling a dog’s world travels popped up on my social media feed recently and I have not been able to shake the idea from my mind.

As previously mentioned in these pages, I am a proud girl dog dad to little Penelope Isabella Buttacavoli, my six-pound Paperanian. She’s an apartment dog, for sure, but loves the outdoors and being among people. So, inspired by that social media post and quote, my wife Monica Viti-Buttacavoli and I have been trying to expose Penelope to as many unique experiences as possible.

The Buttacavolis — this writer, Penelope and Monica (left to right) wore patriotic outfits to the Memorial Day Parade. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

The most recent experience was her visit to the 158th Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, where she cheered on our veterans and viewed the patriotic march “on the avenue” for the first time on Monday, May 26.

She was not disappointed!

In fact, my little girl had an absolute blast showing off her patriotic dress and watching the floats and marching bands go by from her spot on the sidelines as I weaved in and out of the line of march to snap photos of the big event. (For more parade photos, check out our coverage.)

Penelope enjoyed watching the bands and floats march along Third Avenue. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

She even got to meet the parade’s deputy grand marshals — Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. First Vice President Jeanine Condon, Second Vice President Sheila Brody and Treasurer MaryAnn Kearns. Condon held her as the trio of business leaders posed for a photo, waving their American flags proudly, draped in official “Deputy Marshal” sashes. It was a great moment for which I am truly grateful.

As relatively new pet parents, we were concerned about the noise and the excitement being too much for our little girl, but she thrived amidst the march. So much so that I was able to scoop her up (she absolutely loves to be held and carried, even at home) and hold her as I snapped photos for this very newspaper.

Together we heard a honk from Bill Boshell of Super Roofer and the Ben-Bay Kiwanis Foundation. Inc., who was chauffeuring Mrs. New York International Nicole Doz-Pillarella along the parade route.

Mrs. New York International Nicole Doz-Pillarella was chauffeured along the parade route in a classic automobile by Ben-Bay Kiwanis Foundation member Bill Boshell. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Boshell and fellow Ben-Bay Kiwanian Frank Naccarato drive classic cars and transport dignitaries in the parade every year. Kiwanian Chip Cafiero once again served as parade formation coordinator and assisted Parade Chair Ray Aalbue in making sure everyone stepped off on time.

“It’s a way for Kiwanis to give back and show respect for our military heroes each year,” Naccarato said.

At the reviewing grandstand inside John Paul Jones Park, Penelope encountered Doz-Pillarella again and came over to say hello. They cuddled close for a photo that Mrs. New York International later shared to her many fans on Instagram. Miss Five Boroughs Cassie Donegan was sitting nearby and did the same, making my little girl “Insta-famous!”

Doz-Pillarella (left) and Miss Five Boroughs Cassie Donegan cuddle up to Penelope at the reviewing grandstand. Left: Photo courtesy of Nicole Doz-Pillarella Instagram; Right: Eagle Urban Media photo by Rick Buttacavoli

The program inside the park was poignant as always, with a wreath-laying and flag-raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Yes, having my dog with me was an exciting and enjoyable experience, but the parade itself — coupled with the quote that’s haunted me since I read it — served as a reminder that life is simply too short to not make memories like the one I was fortunate to create on Memorial Day and will cherish forever.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!