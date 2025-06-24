Relay for Life holds annual fundraising walk to fight cancer, honor survivors and caregivers

As of June 21, the group raised a total of $95,000.00

Relay for Life Brooklyn held its 27th annual fundraising walk June 21.

The day, held at the Parkville Youth Organization Ballfield at 852 65th Street, served as a team fundraising event dedicated to helping the American Cancer Society attack cancer.

Team members take turns walking to show how they’re in this fight together while entertainment keeps everyone’s spirits high.

Boy Scout Troop 23 led up in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Photos courtesy of Elaine Delaney

Organizers with mascot Murphy.

Photos courtesy of Elaine Delaney



The opening ceremony started at 2 p.m. and the event honored many people in our community along with cancer survivors supported by their caregivers. Local schools, including Midwood High School and P.S. 186, joined the ceremony.

Elaine Delaney is the event lead. Frank Maddalena, family and friends also served as event leadership.

“The day is about celebrating our survivors,” she told this paper. “There was a DJ, a dunk tank and lots of games for everyone to participate in. We also had Mary Ann Torre lead us in Zumba. Everyone was up dancing.

“We also had many community teams join us such as Knights of Pythias, a few Kiwanis Clubs, Maimonides Cancer Center, Federation of Italian American Organizations, Vinny’s Pet Shop, G-Money, Melissa’s Fierce Tribe, Ohana, The Miraglia Family, just to name a few,” she said.

Nancy Sottile of Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn, Community Service Award, receives her award.

Photos courtesy of Elaine Delaney

Representative for U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Laurie Windsor, Assemblyman William Colton, Elaine Delaney and Michael Brincat, director of special events and corporate partnerships at Maimonides Health.

Photos courtesy of Elaine Delaney



Patrick Hickey Jr., who was given the Honorary Caregivers Award, along with his children Josie and Devin, discussed the importance of the day. His wife, Melissa Hickey, received the Honorary Survivor Award, and her sister Stacy Dalton received the Caregivers Award.

“It’s always a wonderful time,” he said. “The people there really look out for Survivors and Caretakers. It’s one of those events that more people need to know about. Cancer affects all of us at one point or another, and the Relay for Life team did a wonderful job acknowledging my wife’s journey the past year. We won’t forget it.”

Melissa Hickey and sister Stacy Dalton



Photo courtesy of Patrick Hickey Jr.

Melissa Hickey with husband Patrick Hickey Jr. and children Josie and Devin.

Photo courtesy of Patrick Hickey Jr.

Other honorees included: Michael Brincat, director of special events and corporate partnership, Maimonides Medical Center, Community Service in Cancer Care Award; Shari Feinberg, nurse practitioner of Maimonides Health, Gold together Award for Outstanding Service at Maimonides Pediatric Unit; Nancy Sottile, Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn, Community Service Award; Sandy Irrera, Community Service Award; The Guillen Family, Relay for Life Spirit Award; Gianna and Bader, Honorary Caregiver Award; Briana Calin, Honorary Survivor Award; Theodora and Bogdan Calin, Honorary Caregiver Award; Nina Colella, Honorary Survivor; and Alaina Colella, Honorary Caregivers Award.

The Luminaria ceremony.

Photos courtesy of Elaine Delaney

The event’s traditional walk. Photos courtesy of Elaine Delaney

When the sun went down, they held a Luminaria ceremony where participants lit candles to honor those who’ve faced the disease and provide hope for a world without cancer.

“Thank you to my sons Patrick and Matthew Delaney who helped us with the ceremonies,” Delaney said. “Everyone takes one more lap around the field to honor our survivors and to remember our loved ones who are no longer with us. Tom Hagerty, a bagpiper, led us around the field.”

Delany with her children and soon-to-be daughter-in-law. Photos courtesy of Elaine Delaney



