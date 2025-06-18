Southern Brooklyn well-represented in New York Times’ 100 Best Restaurant List

Sunset Park, Bensonhurst and Sheepshead Bay eateries make the list

Southern Brooklyn was well represented in The New York Times’ “The 100 Best Restaurants in New York City in 2025” list.

In Sunset Park, Hainan Chicken House, 4807 8th Ave., made the cut.

“Hey! There’s another NYC top 100 list?!,” wrote the owners of the family-owned Malaysian eatery. “So thankful that @clarkbar @nomnomnikita @priyakrishna and the rest of the folks at @nytimes had a place for us on this list! It’s still unbelievable for us to be sharing space with a ton of restaurants that we’re fans of ourselves.”

One of the items served at Hainan Chicken House. Photo courtesy of Hainan Chicken House website

In its summary, the Times highlights the restaurant’s rice and poached chicken.

Over at Bensonhurst, Laghman Express, 6201 20th Ave., also returned to the list.

“Back on the New York Times list of the 100 best restaurants in NYC for the second year in a row, Alhamdulillah,” the owners wrote. “At this point, it’s tradition. Senku @nytimes and @nytcooking for the recognition. Massive love to our teams in both locations. We’re nothing without you. To our guests: thank you for always pulling up, posting your food and asking if we’re hiring.”

A dish from Lagman Express. Photos courtesy of Lagman Express website

According to its website, the restaurant combines “culinary delights and Central Asian traditions are harmoniously combined.”



“Our experienced chef offers a variety of dishes of East Asian cuisine that will surely enchant and will not leave you indifferent,” its website states.

The outlet said that its hand-pulled noodles, chubby manti dumplings and fried baursak are must-haves for patrons.

Sheepshead Bay had two restaurants representing the area.

Lucia Pizza of Avenue X, 2201 Avenue X, received glowing remarks.

A pizza pie served at Lucia Pizza of Avenue X. Photo courtesy of Lucia Pizza of Avenue X Instagram page

“Changes got made,” wrote the owner on Instagram. “We got better. Sheepshead Bay/south Brooklyn never gave up on us. Everything we are today in this moment is only about making changes and getting better and never giving up. Today, a south Brooklyn pizzeria is on the NYT100, a day after my parents celebrated 51 years together. I was slow on flowers this year – so this will have to do.”



Highlights in the summary included the clam slice and the caramelle piccanti.



Randazzo’s Clam Bar, 2017 Emmons Ave, was also recognized.

“We wanted to thank The New York Times for including us on their 2025 list of the 100 Best Restaurants in New York City,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

Image Via Google maps

The list stated the eatery is known for its fried calamari and spaghetti with the zuppa di pesce.

In Gravesend, Village Café, 1968 Coney Island Ave., also made the list.

Randazzo’s Clam Bar. Image Via Google maps

It was complimented for its Azerbaijani rice pilaf and soups.

Other Brooklyn restaurants that were recognized include: A&A Bake and Doubles, 1337 Fulton St.; Aska, 47 S 5th St.; Café Kestrel, 293 Van Brunt St.; Café Mado, 791 Washington Ave.; Chez Ma Tante, 90 Calyer St.; Court Street Grocers, 85 Court St.; Ewe’s Delicious Treats, 453 Granville Payne Ave.; Eyval, 25 Bogart St.; The Four Horsemen, 295 Grand St.; Gage & Tollner, 372 Fulton St.; Lilia, 567 Union Ave.; Sailor, 228 DeKalb Ave.; Sofreh, 75 St Marks Ave.; and Third Falcon, 360 Myrtle Ave.