Two EMTs honored at FDNY Medal Day for saving two from drowning in Coney Island waters

Two FDNY EMTs received a hero’s welcome.

Amber Black and Mitchell Tarnapolsky were honored during the FDNY’s 156th Medal Day Ceremony on June 4 for saving two people from drowning in the Coney Island waters last year.

The ceremony recognized lifesaving actions by its members during incidents throughout the last year.

On July 6, 2024, the two responded to the drowning incident on West 23rd Street. Tarnapolsky saw the swimmers far offshore struggling to stay above water and swam towards them.

The FDNY said Black provided radio coordination and maintained visual oversight of the rescue while EMTs from another unit entered the surf to help.

Tarnapolsky held one of the swimmers who was drowning. He told him to hold onto the other swimmer’s legs. The EMT safely got them back to the shoreline.

Black and Tarnapolsky wear their medals during the ceremony. Photo courtesy of FDNY

“I had to swim about 100 yards to get to them,” Tarnapolsky said. “I put them on my left hip and began to swim them back to shore. The other gator unit arrived with EMT Ciro Napolitano and EMT Roger Canale, and they entered the water to assist.”

Tarnapolsky and Black, both of Station 43 at 2601 Ocean Parkway, received the Christopher J. Prescott Medal.

“The swift and selfless efforts of these EMTs ensured the safe recovery of two lives,” the FDNY said in a statement.

FDNY EMTs Amber Black and Mitchell Tarnapolsky received the Christopher J. Prescott Medal. Image via FDNY YouTube

The award was important to both Black and Tarnapolsky.

“It’s such a big honor to be given such a high award,” said Black. “It makes you feel like you’re held up to a higher standard, and it’s good to be recognized for the hard work that we put into this job.”

“It’s a great award, honestly, and it’s great to receive it, but we don’t do this for the awards or anything,” said Tarnapolsky. “We do this to keep everyone safe, keep beachgoers having fun and make sure everybody has a good time.”

“Knowing that the work you do really matters and that on any given day, you can go from great to extraordinary,” said FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker. “I hope you can take a snapshot of this moment, one that I hope will define your career, because this is what it is all about. I’m humbled to celebrate you in this way and to give you the accolades you deserve for a job well done.”