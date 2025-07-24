Brooklyn’s catchers are clutch

Enjoying his second year in Brooklyn, Venezuela native Ronald Hernandez has been one of the clutch players for the Cyclones and has been a part of the team’s six comeback wins.

Starting out with a winning single in May at Wilmington and then a walk-off home run for a 6-4 win in Aberdeen, Hernandez has endeared himself to Cyclones fans as a late-inning hero on the road.

Catcher Chris Suero leads the Cyclones with 13 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored. Photo by Jim Dolan

Recently, hometown fans got a chance to see Hernandez’s heroics at home when he hit his sixth home run, a towering shot over the right field fence, to break up an extra-inning tie game for a 7-5 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Besides Hernandez, second-year first-string catcher Chris Suero from the Bronx has also been clutch. He leads the team with 13 home runs along with 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored. Like his teammate, Suero recently hit a key home run at Aberdeen for a 6-4 win to allow the Cyclones to capture their first-half playoff spot. For his total offensive performance in Aberdeen, Suero was named Player of the Week for May 26, hitting two home runs with eight RBIs and going 9-for-19.