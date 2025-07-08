Cops arrest man in fatal hit-and-run in Bensonhurst 

Police arrested a driver who allegedly fatally struck a man, 42, in Bensonhurst with his 2021 Dodge Charger on June 22.

Cops said at 3:20 a.m., Christian Gonzalez, 21, was driving south on New Utrecht Ave. approaching 72nd St. when he allegedly struck pedestrian Pascual Tziquin. The victim was crossing the street outside the marked crosswalk.

Gonzalez, a Pennsylvania resident, fled the scene after the collision, police said.

Tziquin was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and was in critical condition. On June 30, he was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained from the hit.

Cops caught up to Gonzalez and arrested him. He was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting personal injury and improper or unsafe turns or lane changes without using a signal.

According to the Daily News, Tziquin was crossing with his son Henry when he was hit by the Dodge.

“We are there with him, watching and waiting for him to wake up, but he never opened his eyes,” Henry told the Brooklyn Eagle when in the hospital. “He never moved. Never. Never.”

The outlet added that Gonzalez was later released following an arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court. However, upgraded charges are expected due to Tziquin’s death.