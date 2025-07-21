Cops seek man who robbed senior woman while pretending to help her inside Bay Ridge home

A woman, 71, had cash and jewelry stolen in her Bay Ridge home by a man who was pretending to help her on July 4.

At 12:40 p.m., the woman was going inside her home on Fourth Avenue and 84th Street when the man approached her and asked if she needed help with her walker. Cops said that later, the crook knocked on her door and said he was there to fix a water leak in her home. She let him in, and after he turned the faucet on in the bathroom, he took $230 from her purse. He then went into her bedroom and stole $900 worth of jewelry and left the apartment.

Surveillance image of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police describe the suspect as having a light complexion, partially bald, and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.