Cyclones make pitching promotions to Binghamton

Sometimes fans wish that they could see their top-performing players longer, but it’s the essence of the minor leagues not to stay at your current level as ballplayers strive to make the majors. If there’s need at the next level and you’re performing well, even after a few months, then you’ve punched your ticket up the ladder. Such has been the case for two Cyclones pitchers this season, as Jonathan Santucci and R.J. Gordon, who both got off to slow starts, are now headed to Double-A Binghamton.

Despite the slow start, the left-handed Santucci has recently shown why the Mets drafted him as their 2024 number 2 pick, striking out eight and then nine batters in his last two starts. The 22-year-old out of Duke has a 96 mph fastball, an effective slider and a big changeup.

Pitcher R.J. Gordon, left, chats with teammates between starts.

With a classic straight-up delivery, the Andover, Mass., product starts bent over in a cobra-like fashion to unleash his pitch with a high release to the plate. Over the course of the Cyclones’ run to win the first half of the season, Santucci recorded critical wins that resulted in his promotion. As of the second week in July, Santucci earned a 5-4 record with a 3.46 ERA and an impressive 1.36 WHIP. Over his last 67.2 innings at Brooklyn, he recorded 75 strikeouts, just three behind team leader Noah Hall.

Gordon, a 23-year-old righty from the University of Oregon, was the Mets’ 13th round pick in 2024. He had a record of 5-2, a 3.06 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. Almost identical to his teammate, Gordon had 76 strikeouts over 67.2 innings, the second-most on the Cyclones.

With a postseason spot already in their hip pocket, the Cyclones are struggling somewhat in the beginning of the second half with a third place 8-8 record. Similar to the dogfight in the first half, Brooklyn is behind first-place Greensboro and second place Hudson Valley as those two teams look to capture an end-of-season playoff spot.