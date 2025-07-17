Elected officials secure over $1 million to try to keep United Senior Center of Sunset Park

The lease for the over 50-year-old center expired at the end of June

Following the closing of the United Senior Center of Sunset Park earlier this month, Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes and Councilmember Alexa Avilés stated they have secured over $1 million in funding to help it reopen to its many members.

“We are excited to announce that through NYC and NYS budget negotiations, our offices have been able to secure significant funding for the United Senior Center of Sunset Park in the form of over $1m,” they wrote in a joint statement. “United Senior, as the largest older adult center in the neighborhood, is a vital institution for the health, support, and well-being of our community.

Members of the United Senior Center of Sunset Park gather for the rally and participate in various activities.

Photos by Gerardo Romo / NYC Council



Members of the United Senior Center of Sunset Park gather for the rally and participate in various activities.

Photos by Gerardo Romo / NYC Council





“When their landlord chose to increase their rent by over 70 percent earlier this year after their 50 years of service, we knew it was crucial to spring into action around this issue. From working with Speakers Carl Heastie and Adrienne Adams, and a wave of overwhelming support from Sunset Park residents, we were able to procure the necessary funds to ensure the longevity of this community cornerstone.”

The elected officials added that the center remains closed as they engage in negotiations with their current landlord and explore their alternatives. Although they are unable to negotiate on behalf of United Senior, they said they will continue to support the staff in this final stretch and ensure they are equipped to resume operations swiftly.

Currently, the sign outside the center reads, “We sadly inform you that the center is closed temporarily.” It also lists a phone number to call for more information.

Executive Director of the center Grisel Amador told Gothamist that the lease that landlord Amy Grabino has asked the center to sign would require it to take care of all upgrades and repairs over the new 10-year term.

“If something broke here in the senior center, we don’t have money to pay for it,” she told the outlet. “For example, if the elevator broke, we don’t have money. If the heating system broke or the air conditioner broke, we don’t have money to fix it, and also the sprinkler system, we don’t have money to pay for that. For that reason, I cannot sign the lease because I cannot put my name in something that I cannot have money or funds to pay if something broke.”

Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes



Photo courtesy of Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes

Councilmember Alexa Avilés



Photo courtesy of Councilmember Alexa Avilés







A pair of rallies were held earlier this year as the lease for the center ended at the end of last month.

In May, elected officials stated Grabino requested a rent increase of 70 percent ($86,800) for the first three years of a 10-year lease term, another 7.6 percent ($16,800) increase for the three years after and another rent increase of 8.4 percent ($18,200) for the last four years. The total increase equals over 86 percent and $121,800.

The center has been open for 51 years and provides meals, recreation, fitness, cultural activities, and transportation to seniors.