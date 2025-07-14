Man arrested after hit-and-run killed two in Sunset Park

A driver was arrested after two men were killed under the Gowanus Expressway in Sunset Park early on July 11.

At 4:20 a.m., two men, 80 and 59, were crossing the street on Third Avenue and 52nd Street when they were struck by a dark gray BMW that was traveling south, police said.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Juventino Anastacio Florentino, 23, was charged with manslaughter, recklessly causing death, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

Two men were killed by a hit-and-run driver in Sunset Park Friday morning. Image via Citizen App

Just three days earlier, Zhuo Lin Xie, 90, was fatally struck by a moped on Avenue U and East 14th Street. The driver fled the scene.

Elected officials responded to the collision.

“Here I am again in Sunset Park, 3 days after a fatal hit and run in Sheepshead Bay.

52 street,” wrote State Sen. Steve Chan on Facebook. “2 pedestrians mowed down in yet another fatal hit and run fueled by the lawlessness of the past few years. How many times is this going to happen before we let the cops do their jobs? Car stops, arrests, repercussions.

You know, crime and punishment? Jail? Remember jail? I’m livid! The whole city is livid!”

“Some terrible news: two men were struck and killed early this morning by a driver who ran a red light at a high rate of speed in Sunset Park,” wrote State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “We need safer streets and accountability for reckless drivers now.”

“This is yet more loss of life, including one of our senior citizens, on this problematic corridor,” said Councilmember Alexa Avilés. “While today we mourn the loss of our community members, instances like this remind us of why 3rd Avenue needs serious investments in safety enhancements from both the state and city.”

In July 2021, Anthony Watts, 46, was struck and killed at the same intersection at 8:21 p.m. by a 35-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep. Watts was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.