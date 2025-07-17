Man attacks senior with cane inside train station at 86th Street and West Seventh Street

A man attacked another man, 73, at a Gravesend subway station on July 14.

At 4:10 p.m., the victim was trying to board a southbound N train at the 86th Street subway station when the suspect approached him and started arguing. Cops said he then snatched the victim’s cane and hit him on the head and body with it.

The senior sustained cuts to his right eye and a fractured arm. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and was in stable condition.

Surveillance image of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

The suspect fled on foot to an unknown area.

Police describe him as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.