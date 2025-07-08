MTA celebrates 95th Street station’s new elevators 

The project avoided four weekends of shutdowns at the station and saved an estimated $900,000

After a lengthy construction, the MTA opened its newest elevators at the Bay Ridge-95th Street subway station during a conference on July 8.

The conference was attended by MTA and elected officials, construction workers and local leaders.

The announcement for the elevators at the station was made in 2023. According to MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, the project avoided four weekends of shutdowns at the station and saved an estimated $900,000.

The MTA announced the completion of two new elevators, making the Bay Ridge-95 St R station ADA accessible. Photos courtesy of MTA

“That is a successful project and not easy to pull off, but this is how we operate at the new MTA,” he said. “We’re using every available tool, every available strategy to get projects done faster, better and cheaper in our mission to make the entire subway system accessible. It’s about time now.”

In addition to the elevator, upgrades were made to the station to make it accessible.

“This is a crucial connection for Bay Ridge, a corner of Brooklyn that hasn’t always been easy for me to get to,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “I have family to get to and it was always an express bus or a very expensive Uber so I’m very happy to be taking the train here now.”

He also said the accessible subway options in this neighborhood have been getting a lot better in the last few years.

“Elevators opened on 86th Street back in 2020 as well as the 59th Street connector to transfer to the N express trip from Manhattan,” he said. “These elevators provide another accessible option to visit many great restaurants down on Third Avenue like the diner and the library at this corner. Every new station project provides new options — not just for customers with disabilities like myself, but aging adults that enjoy all the city has to offer, caregivers, parents, children with strollers, people with bikes, or any or anyone who for whatever reason just cannot get down the stairs.”

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said this is their third newly fully accessible station finished this year and another 35 subway systems in construction across the city.

“While we made the station ADA accessible as we always like to point out, we made a lot of other improvements,” he said. “We rebuilt the platform to meet modern code, created a new raised boarding area and installed new tactile edge strips but station improvements. We rebuilt and rehabilitated four stairwells to meet ADA requirements. We expanded and upgraded fire alarm and communication systems.”

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan were on hand at the conference for the celebration.

“We can’t build the system of the 21st century unless we’re willing to invest in it and pay for it, and that’s what made this project happen,” said Gounardes. “As someone who rides the subways constantly and pushes a double stroller, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate having an elevator. This is a game changer for so many, and I want to thank everyone, especially the MTA team, for making it happen.”

“This is a big deal for us in Southern Brooklyn because we’ve been ignored for a long time and now working with the MTA closely on projects like this at 86th St. and 59th St. We’re turning the page, and it means a lot to us,” said Brannan.

“I join the Bay Ridge community in celebrating the completion of the new ADA-compliant elevators at the Bay Ridge–95th Street R station,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in a statement. “These upgrades will ensure greater accessibility for our neighbors who need it most and that’s why I voted for the federal infrastructure law that brought more funds for similar transit, bridge and maritime projects to keep New York moving.”