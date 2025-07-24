MTA to add elevators at 53rd Street, four other Brooklyn stations

12 train stations throughout the city will receive upgrades

The MTA stated that the 53rd Street subway station along with four other Brooklyn locations will be receiving elevators and other accessibility upgrades as part of the 2025-2029 Capital Plan.

The announcement came during a conference in celebration of Disability Pride Month at the Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College train station Jul 22.

“When it comes to accessibility, the MTA is delivering much more than ever before – both in terms of dollars and number of ADA stations,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “And thanks to our fully funded Capital Plan, we are going to keep moving forward at the same pace – five times faster than ever before – until we achieve full accessibility.”



MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

Since 2020, the MTA has added elevators to the 59th Street, 86th Street and 95th Street stations.

“This is the next step in our journey to make transit accessible for everyone, including riders with disabilities, seniors, families with strollers, and visitors,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer and Senior Advisor Quemuel Arroyo. “These stations serve tens of thousands of daily riders, and I’m thrilled to see how these upgrades will improve their customer experience.”



“I am extremely pleased to know that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is centering the needs of Sunset Park residents in their 2025-29 Capital Plan,” said Councilmember Alexa Aviles. “The allocated elevator upgrades will be meaningful in our community, enabling all residents to access reliable transportation.”

The other Brooklyn stations to receive the upgrades include Bedford-Nostrand Aves., Botanic Garden, Franklin Ave-Medgar Evers College and Grand Army Plaza.

In total, 12 stations will receive upgrades throughout the city.

The Capital Plan also calls for at least 60 more stations to be made ADA-accessible. According to the MTA, it will ensure that nearly 70 percent of all subway rides will take place to or from accessible stations.

“These new elevators bring us one step closer to a truly accessible transit system, and I was proud to vote for them in this year’s state budget,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “Whether you use a wheelchair, push your child in a stroller, travel with luggage or simply struggle climbing the stairs, these elevators are for you.”