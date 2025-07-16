On the Avenue: Cyclones make pitch to strike out Williams syndrome

Members of the Brooklyn Cyclones stepped up to the plate in a big way to raise awareness for Williams syndrome — an extremely rare and devastating genetic disorder that can result in systemic vascular disorders that often require surgery and constant care.

Prior to their June 29 game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Cyclones turned the field over to members of the Anthony Filippazzo Grant for Williams Syndrome Research for a very special pre-game ceremony featuring local youths suffering from the condition, including Anthony Filippazzo, for whom the grant is named. Anthony’s parents — Brooklyn attorneys Camille Fortunato and Stefano Filippazzo — led the ceremony in front of a sold-out crowd gathered “on the avenue” at Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave.

As part of the program, popular radio personality Sid Rosenberg spoke to the crowd about how he first met Anthony and his family during the Little North Pole event hosted by Ben-Bay Kiwanis Foundation, Inc. board member Joseph Mure Jr. a couple of years ago and how he “fell in love with them in about five seconds.” Rosenberg was part of the game’s ceremonial first pitch as well.

From left: Volunteer Gloria Morello joins Rose Filippazzo, Camille Fortunato and Stefano Filippazzo at a special merchandise booth inside Maimonides Park that was set up to raise money for Williams syndrome research.

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa also spoke about the importance of raising awareness and funding for Williams syndrome research.

“Give, give, give and give,” he urged the crowd. “There’s not enough you can do for this young boy and everybody else like him.”

Also during the program, Assemblymembers Jaime Williams and Sam Pirozzolo each received the “Love, Juliette” award, named for a little girl from Texas who died in her mother’s arms following a massive heart attack due to Williams syndrome just days shy of her second birthday.

Assemblymembers Sam Pirozzolo (left) and Jaime Williams (right) were presented “Love, Juliette” awards by Anthony Filippazzo and Camille Fortunato (center).

“We created this award in memory of all warriors who have lost their battle to Williams syndrome, and in honor of the warriors we fight alongside,” Fortunato said in her remarks.

Williams and Pirozzolo led a successful effort to officially recognize May as Williams Syndrome Awareness Month in New York state.

Anthony and his guests remained on the field for an energetic performance by members of Dance House of Brooklyn, each clad in Williams syndrome awareness T-shirts, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by the talented Isabella Francisco (@IsabellaaFrancisco on Instagram).

They returned to the field for the seventh inning stretch, during which they joined local recording artist Chetti Raineri (@chetti_official on Instagram) in singing “God Bless America” and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

Singers Isabella Francisco (left) and Chetti Raineri hit it out of the park with their renditions of the National Anthem and “God Bless America,” respectively.

The game itself was exciting in that the Cyclones’ lineup featured a rehabbing Jesse Winker — a fan favorite working his way back to the major league New York Mets following an injury. Winker contributed to Brooklyn’s 8-3 victory with an RBI double.

Rehabbing New York Mets star Jesse Winker rounds third during the Cyclones’ 8-3 victory.

Maimonides Health board member Frank Naccarato, who also serves on the Ben-Bay Kiwanis board, was instrumental in setting up the day’s events to benefit this worthy cause.

“We are enormously grateful to Frank for [his] leadership and showing us what can happen when you dare to dream,” Fortunato said.

Donations to the cause can be made via Instagram. Just search @afresearchgrant and click the GiveSmart link in the profile. Hopefully the Filippazzo family can strike this debilitating disease out once and for all!

* * *

Things are heating up “on the avenue!” The 2025 Summer Stroll on 3rd program is set to take place on alternating stretches of Third Avenue from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.

The July 18 and Aug. 1 events will span from 82nd Street all the way to Marine Avenue, save for a couple of blocks that will remain open to traffic near Foodtown Supermarket. On July 25 and Aug. 8, the stroll continues uninterrupted from 82nd Street to 68th Street.

In addition to dining and shopping specials, families will enjoy plenty of live music, art and children’s activities on all four nights.

Summer Stroll on 3rd has drawn tens of thousands of visitors to Bay Ridge each year since its inception in 2012. This year’s event is sponsored by a number of local businesses and organizations, including platinum sponsors Maimonides Health, Empire State Bank, Valley Bank and Harbor Fitness.

The strolls are being organized by Co-Coordinators Lisa Larkin and Christina Cafiero. Be sure to follow along for updates on the event’s official social media channels: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on X.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!