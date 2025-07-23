On the Avenue: Hot start for ’25 Summer Stroll on 3rd

Talk about getting off to a hot start!

The 2025 Summer Stroll on 3rd program kicked off “on the avenue” on Friday, July 18, as Third Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic from 82nd Street to Marine Avenue (with slight modifications near Foodtown Supermarket) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to the avenue for an evening of outdoor dining, live music, shopping specials, art displays and children’s activities galore.

In addition to participating businesses that set up shop along the route for the night, civic organizations like the Ragamuffin Parade Committee and the 68th Precinct Community Council were there to greet the community and share information about their upcoming events.

Crowds of people enjoyed dancing in the streets to live music at the Summer Stroll on 3rd. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Ragamuffin President Allison Greaker was pleased to share that the 59th annual Ragamuffin Parade will take place Saturday, Sept. 27, led by Grand Marshals John Keegan and Bobby Daquara of Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave., and Man of the Year NYPD 68th Precinct Commander Capt. John Dasaro.

At the precinct council table, President Ilene Sacco and her team handed out fliers for the 2025 National Night Out Against Crime, which will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Shore Road Park at 79th Street, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Since its inception back in 2012, Summer Stroll on 3rd has drawn tens of thousands of visitors to Bay Ridge each year. This year’s event is sponsored by a number of local businesses and organizations, including platinum sponsors Maimonides Health, Empire State Bank, Valley Bank and Harbor Fitness.

The strolls are organized by Co-Coordinators Lisa Larkin and Christina Cafiero.

This Friday, July 25, streets will be closed from 82nd Street to 68th Street for the second installment of the event. Then it shifts the street closure back to 82nd Street to Marine Avenue for the Aug. 1 event before one final stroll from 82nd Street to 68th Street on Aug. 8.

Be sure to follow along for updates on the event’s official social media channels: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on X.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

