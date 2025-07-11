Rally held outside Malliotakis’s office after her vote for “Big, Beautiful Bill”, U.S. Rep. lists its benefits 

The Congressional Budget Office said the bill could mean nearly 11 million people will lose health care

Protestors gathered outside the Bay Ridge office of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis July 7 to display their displeasure of her vote in favor of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” which was signed into law days earlier.

It was hosted by the Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled (BCID), Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York (CIDNY), and Harlem Center for Independence of the Disabled.

Advocates and organizations that rallied outside the day focused on potential drastic cuts to Medicaid.

“While the circumstances are unfortunate that we needed to even hold an event like this, we are happy to see such a good turnout of community members who spoke out about how these Medicaid cuts affect them and their neighbor’s access to health care just because [it’s] more difficult and harder to obtain,” said Director of CIDNY Jeff Peters. “Whether someone is in Bay Ridge, Babylon, or Binghamton, these cuts will affect all New Yorkers. We need to see more people turning out and speaking up. This is about all of us.”

A rally was held outside of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’s office to display their disapproval of the “Big, Beautiful Bill” and its impact on health care.

Photos courtesy of Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York

The Congressional Budget Office, a federal agency that provides Congress with nonpartisan, objective analysis and information related to the federal budget and the economy, said the bill could mean over 11 million people will lose health care over the decade.

One sign read, “Rep. Nicole Malliotakis voted to take away our health care to give huge tax cuts to billionaires!”

Since the bill, Malliotakis has been discussing the positive impact the bill will have, especially on New Yorkers.

“Our Big Beautiful Bill puts America first by strengthening our borders and military, and delivering tax relief for American workers, middle-class families, and senior citizens,” she said. “We’re not only making President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent but also ensuring 88% of senior citizens will no longer pay federal taxes on their Social Security income, as well as quadrupling the SALT deduction, to benefit 98% of taxpayers in our district. The legislation also raises the standard deduction, eliminates taxes on tips for service workers, provides relief for small businesses, and expands the Child Tax Credit, all to ensure hard-working Americans keep more of their hard-earned money.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis talks about tax relief for seniors at the Bay Ridge Center for Older Adults in May.

“We also save taxpayers $2 trillion by cutting waste and rooting out fraud and abuse throughout government. We fully protect the seniors, disabled, children, pregnant women, and those below the federal poverty level who rely on Medicaid, but take action to eliminate ineligible fraudsters and illegal immigrants from the rolls, and implement reasonable part time work requirements for able-bodied adults – all provisions supported by the vast majority of Americans.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis discusses the bill with Councilmember David Carr and community leaders in Dyker Heights in June. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Co-sponsors of the rally also included Health Care for America Now -New York State Network, Housing Works, Indivisible Brooklyn, Make the Road, Action Metro New York, Health Care for All, New York State Nurses Association, NY-11 for Health Care Rise and Resist, 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.