Scouts donate flag to St. Anselm Church, new pastor hosts blessing

BAY RIDGE – The Boy Scout Troop 13 and Cub Scout Troop 313 presented St. Anselm’s RC Church, 356 82nd St., with a new American flag that was raised by them outside July 27.

A ceremony was held with both troops and was led by the church’s new pastor Father Kevin Abels, who blessed the flag.

“As we raise the flag this morning, we say thank you to God for all the freedoms that we enjoy as a country,” he said to the troops outside the church. “We pray that more and more people might love and respect our country. Most of all, we pray that as the flag is raised, we are grateful to God because who gives us all these blessings? Who gives us all of our freedoms? It comes from God himself. So, God, country and our community all represented together in the great work of our scouts.”

Abels succeeds Father John Hwang, who was the pastor at St. Anselm RC Church for three years. The church was founded in 1922.

“Lord God, we thank you for the many blessings that you have bestowed upon our country and our nation,” he prayed. “Bless the United States of America. Bless all those who have given their lives. Those in the military, the armed forces, men and women who gave their lives for our freedom. For those right now defending our country in the many dangerous parts of our world, watch over them. Bless their families, and may we never forget how grateful we are for their service. Bless this flag representing your benevolence upon us, and may we see you guide as the source and giver and all that we have and the blessing our country is.”

According to its website, Troop 13 was established in 1948 and is one of the oldest troops in Brooklyn.

The Boy Scouts of America was formed in 1910 by retired British Army officer Robert Baden-Powell.