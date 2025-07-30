Suspect in fatal Sheepshead Bay hit-and-run arrested

The suspect has been arrested multiple times according to the Daily News

Police made an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a man, 90, in Sheepshead Bay on July 8.

Dyker Heights resident Steven Malcaus, 63, was charged on July 23 with leaving the scene that resulted in death, aggravated unlicensed operator of a vehicle and motor vehicle license violation without a license.



At 9:30 a.m., Zhuo L Xie was crossing Avenue U and East 14th Street when a moped traveling southbound struck him, cops said. Zie had injuries to his head. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and was later pronounced dead.

According to the Daily News, Malcaus has been arrested multiple times for vehicle infractions and driving recklessly in Sheepshead Bay, Bensonhurst and Bay Ridge. The outlet also stated that he was arrested for riding in Bay Ridge on a moped without a license plate on July 23 and later realized he was the suspect in the hit-and-run.

“Thank you to the NYPD, our brave police officers, for swiftly making an arrest in the horrific Sheepshead Bay hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old pedestrian,” said Assemblymember Michael Novakhov. “Our office will be following up with the District Attorney to ensure this individual is held fully accountable and faces justice. We stand with the victim’s loved ones and the entire community in demanding consequences for this senseless crime.”

“Thank you NYPD for bringing a little solace to the family of Mr. Zhuo Xie. I knew they’d get him,” said State Sen. Steve Chan. “But I want to know, why is this guy loose?”