Cops said a 17-year-old girl was attacked and robbed by three males in Bay Ridge on July 1.

At 9:35 a.m., the teen was walking along Bay Ridge and Sixth Avenues when the thieves from behind grabbed her neck, and stole her wallet, Apple AirPods and keys, police said. They then fled on foot west on Bay Ridge Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.