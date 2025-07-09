U.S. Army vet inducted into the NY State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame 

In 1966, Daniel Luciano chose to enlist in the Army and was stationed in Korea

United States Army veteran Daniel Luciano was inducted into the NY State Senator Veterans Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

State Sen. Steve Chan, R-17, selected the Bensonhurst resident. Chan’s district includes parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Gravesend, Kensington and Sunset Park. Luciano was born in Brooklyn in 1946. As his family’s only male child, he was eligible for a deferment during the Vietnam War era, but he refused it. In 1966, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Korea.

During his time, Luciano achieved the rank of Specialist 4. He was tasked with guarding the Demilitarized Zone. According to Chan, Luciano was exposed to an unidentified substance, an incident that later resulted in a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Despite the chronic pain that has followed him throughout his life, Mr. Luciano’s resilience never let it dampen his spirit or limit his commitment to his family,” Chan said.

U.S. Army veteran Daniel Luciano celebrates his induction to the 2025 NY State Veterans Hall of Fame with family and State Sen. Steve Chan. Luciano’s awards. Photos courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan

Luciano was honorably discharged. He then married his wife, Jodi. Together, they raised two daughters, Janine and Laura, in Brooklyn. He also has three grandchildren, Dakota, Autumn and Hailey.

Luciano became a member of both the Disabled American Veterans and the Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association.

“It’s a feel-good story that moves me as I saw the response from the community about Daniel being inducted to the hall of fame,” Chan told The Brooklyn Eagle. “Being a veteran myself, I admire the zeal that Daniel has. Daniel served his country, went to work, and — with his wife of five decades, Jodi — raised a beautiful family.

Chan added, “He serves as an example to all of us. We need to strive to be like Daniel. It was an honor for me to induct Daniel into the NY Veteran’s Hall of Fame.”

Family and neighbors gathered for the ceremony at Luciano’s home.

The New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame was created to honor and recognize outstanding veterans from the Empire State who have distinguished themselves in military and civilian life.