Atlantic harbor seal at New York Aquarium celebrates 17th birthday

It was a very happy birthday for a popular seal.

The New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Avenue, celebrated the birthday of Atlantic harbor seal Pickles, who recently turned 17 years old.

Pickles, a long-term resident at the aquarium, has participated in the Sea Lion Celebration in the Aquatheater.

“In the wild, harbor seals typically live 10–15 years,” the NY Aquarium Facebook page stated. “With a high-quality diet and veterinary care, animals in accredited zoos and aquariums often live longer. Recently, our male harbor seal voluntarily participated in a routine blood draw from his rear flipper!

“Trainer Sarah says that through positive reinforcement and building strong and trusting relationships, our animals learn to take part in their own health care. These behaviors aren’t just impressive — they’re essential. They reduce stress, allow for more regular check-ups, and help us continue to monitor his health.”

On the Wildlife Conservation Society website, trainer Sarah Rashed described Pickles in 2021 as the smallest and most shy of the members of the show, but a fan favorite.

Trainers with Pickles at the Aquatheater as they celebrate his 17th birthday. Photos by Senior Trainer Stephanie/ New York Aquarium Facebook Page

“Having Pickles participate gives us an opportunity to point out the differences between seals and sea lions and to show off all of Pickles’ amazing capabilities,” she said. “In Pickles’ free time, he enjoys ice treats, swimming around our show pool, using his problem-solving skills to get fish out of enrichment toys, and chasing around our smallest California sea lion pup, Erie.

At the aquarium’s aquatheater, there’s an interactive show that displays the bonds the sea lions have with their trainers that takes center stage. And Pickles has been one of the stars.

“Pickles brings joy to us every single day,” Rashed wrote. “It is a true honor to be his trainer. He never fails to put a smile on everyone’s face. We hope people who visit the aquarium will come and see Pickles and learn to appreciate him and his wild counterparts and be inspired to protect wildlife.”