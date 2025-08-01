BOE certifies Sarantopoulos as winner of the District 47 Republican Primary following recount, alleged voter fraud

The BOE said Sarantopoulos beat Barsamian by just 16 votes



After a recount and reports of alleged voter fraud, the New York City Board of Elections certified the tight race for the 47th District Republican primary, declaring George Sarantopoulos the winner over opponent Richie Barsamian by just 16 votes.

Earlier in July, the New York Post reported that absentee ballots were cast for at least two dead voters. A person also said he hadn’t voted in the election.

The New York Times also revealed that another ballot was cast by a dead voter, along with additional people who said they didn’t vote.

In addition, 22 ballots were invalidated when it was discovered during a manual recount that they couldn’t be attributed to specific voters.

The final tally had Sarantopoulos with 1,126 (50.4 percent) and Barsamian, who is the chairperson of the Brooklyn GOP, at 1,110 (49.6 percent).

“This certification confirms what we’ve said from the beginning. When every legitimate vote is counted, we win,” Sarantopoulos said. “I also want to thank the Board of Elections workers who did the right thing and came forward, the attorneys who sprang into action to protect voters, even those no longer with us, and the BOE Commissioners who voted to refer this matter to the Brooklyn District Attorney. Their courage and integrity helped protect the democratic process.”

Sarantopoulos is slated to face Kayla Santosuosso, who handily defeated her opponent, Fedir Usmanov, in the Democratic City Council primary. The district covers Bay Ridge, Coney Island, and parts of Bath Beach and Dyker Heights. Councilmember Justin Brannan is term-limited.

The BOE requested the Brooklyn DA to launch a voter fraud investigation.

“The outcome of the race has remained consistent at every stage,” said BOE’s Deputy Executive Director Vincent Ignizio. “In accordance with New York State Election Law, all valid votes have been properly counted. Our responsibility now is to certify the results and proceed with preparations for the general election in November. Any specific allegations of fraud will be handled appropriately by the district attorney’s office.”

Richie Barsamian



File photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman/Eagle

Barsamian did not return requests for comment; however, one of his lawyers told the New York Times that he is “conferring with his team and considering all his options.”

He also provided a statement following the New York Post article’s findings.

“There are reports of votes being cast in the names of people who are dead,” Barsamian said on July 23. “This is illegal. It is fraud that hurts every legitimate voter. I have instructed my attorneys to pursue this and obtain the action of law enforcement, including the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.”

“I understand that certain employees at the BOE are now under investigation,” Sarantopoulos said. “They must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law. I continue to urge the Brooklyn District Attorney to move forward with a full and thorough investigation to ensure justice is done.”