Borough hosts series of back-to-school supply drives

Thousands of supplies have already been distributed as students gear up for the new school year

It’s back to school time for Brooklyn students and to help youngsters, backpack and supply drives have been held throughout the borough.

On Aug. 16, the ‘Back to School Community Bash’ at Atlantic Terminal Mall was held. The event was hosted by Atlantic Terminal in partnership with Brooklyn Bridge Parents and Brooklyn ORG. Children ages 1–12 and their families enjoyed crafts, basketball drills with Nike, interactive STEM fun, soccer games, prizes, water fun, tunnel building, live DJ entertainment, and more.

‘Back to School Community Bash’ at Atlantic Terminal Mall featured games and giveaways.



Photos courtesy of Atlantic Terminal

“We’re proud to have partnered on a day that brought joy to Brooklyn families and highlighted the power of community,” said a spokesperson for Brooklyn ORG. “Our back-to-school collaboration with Brooklyn Bridge Parents, Atlantic Terminal, and the Alex House Project reflected our shared commitment to supporting families and setting them up for success.”

On Aug. 20, Kings Plaza Shopping Center hosted a Back-to-School Bash. The afternoon featured a live youth DJ performance, complimentary snacks from Target and pick up free school supplies from The Cookie House. Primark and Shake Shack were also part of the event, and 800 backpacks were given away.

Kings Plaza Shopping Center hosted a Back-to-School Bash.



Photos courtesy of Macerich





“In the 42nd Assembly District, we know the difference that access to resources can make for a child’s success,” said Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, District 42. “Our partnership with Macerich Malls ensures that local students—especially those from families facing financial challenges—start the school year prepared and confident.”

NIA Beacon Community Center at PS179, 202 Avenue C, hosted a Back to School Giveback event Aug. 22.

“Families gathered to learn about NIA services, our Beacon community center offerings, and other community resources,” NIA stated. “The highlight of the event was the backpack giveaway in partnership with Council Member Shahana Hanif. Students went home with a new backpack filled with supplies, ready to start the school year.”

The Guild for Exceptional Children helped pack the backpacks.

Assemblymember William Colton and Councilmember Susan Zhuang hosted a backpack giveaway outside her district office, 6514 20th Ave. on Aug. 24.

Assemblymember William Colton and Councilmember Susan Zhuang hosted their backpack drive along with the 62nd Precinct. Photo courtesy of Assemblymember William Colton

“Holding events like these is important because it sends a crucial message that we as a society value our children and value learning,” said Colton. “We must repeatedly emphasize the importance of education so the younger generation understands how critical it is, both to their future career prospects and to their personal development.”

62nd Precinct helps with the backpack drive. Photo courtesy of 62nd Precinct X

The organizations that donated the supplies included Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Met Council, United Chinese Association of Brooklyn, Sharing Hearts, Happy Toys, CAIPA Foundation, Chinese American Social Services (CASS), the NYPD, and more.

Family Health Centers (FHC) at NYU Langone hosted its annual Back-to-School Resource Fair at the Martin Luther Playground at Second Avenue and 55th Street, Aug. 27.

Larry McReynolds, Edwin Grospe, MD, Marcela Mitaynes, Marilyn Vientos, and Isaac Dapkins, MD.

Photos courtesy of NYU Langone

Alex, Eric, Joanna and Eil with their new school gear at the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone’s annual Back-to-School Resource Fair

Photos courtesy of NYU Langone



Free backpacks and school supplies were provided, as well as health screenings, informational sessions, children’s entertainment, demonstrations and an adult activity area.

“Our annual backpack drive is designed to help ease the financial burden for families in Sunset Park and neighboring communities,” said Larry McReynolds, executive director of FHC at NYU Langone. “It’s always heartwarming to see the joy on children’s faces as they receive their school supplies. The FHC at NYU Langone is proud to be part of this meaningful and impactful resource fair.”