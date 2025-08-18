Endangered rescued sea turtle released back to Coney Island waters 

Elton was found cold stunned in Massachusetts in 2024

Earlier this month, a rehabilitated endangered sea turtle was released back into the Atlantic Ocean outside the New York Aquarium.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, Elton, who is around 2 to 5 years old, swam into the Coney Island waters.

Elton was found stranded in December 2024. He was hypothermic on a beach in Barnstable, MA. Cold stunning occurs when sea turtles fail to migrate south before ocean temperatures drop too low. He was transported to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) for rehabilitation and received special care on Long Island.

Elton, Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, entering the ocean. Photos courtesy of WCS

According to the NOAA Fisheries website, Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the smallest sea turtle in the world. The species is named after Richard M. Kemp, a fisher from Key West, FL, who submitted the species for identification in 1906.

“They are primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico, but juveniles are also found in the Atlantic Ocean as far north as Nova Scotia and sometimes even occur in the eastern North Atlantic Ocean,” the site reads.

The species is among the most endangered sea turtle species on the planet.

The ceremony included New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton, representatives from the AMSEAS, Natural Resources Defense Council, the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, the New York Aquarium, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) as well as elected officials and environmental leaders.

Elton, Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, entering the ocean. Photos courtesy of WCS

“This event highlights not only the remarkable recovery of one of the world’s most endangered sea turtles but also the vital role that the Environmental Protection Fund plays in protecting our coastal ecosystems and marine wildlife,” said Lefton. “Every action we take to restore ocean health is a step

toward building a stronger, more resilient future for New Yorkers and the natural resources we depend on.”

Campers and high school youth leaders from the New York Aquarium took part in the experience.

“Elton’s return to the ocean is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when science, compassionate care and public support come together,” said Director of the New York Aquarium Leigh Ann Clayton. “This turtle’s journey — from cold-stunned and vulnerable to swimming in the ocean again — embodies the mission we carry every day at the New York Aquarium and across WCS.”

Elton, Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, entering the ocean. Photos courtesy of WCS

Clayton told News 12 that Elton was found very sick. “His body couldn’t fight infections. It wasn’t functioning normally,” she told the outlet.

“This turtle’s release back into the wild is a celebration of its recovery and of the state funding that makes this critical conservation work possible,” said John Calvelli, executive vice president of public affairs for the WCS.

Elected officials watched Elton as he was set free.

From left to right: Robert A. DiGiovanni, Jr., founder/chief scientist at the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society; State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton; and Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment with Elton. Photos courtesy of WCS

“The successful rehabilitation and release of an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle — the rarest and most endangered species of sea turtle in the world — is a remarkable achievement,” said Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny. “This moment serves not only as a symbol of hope for endangered marine life but also as a testament to the dedicated efforts of marine conservationists and the long-term investments made possible through New York’s Environmental Protection Fund.”