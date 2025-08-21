Hall remains a bright spot in second half

After sustaining an injury to curtail his 2024 season, Noah Hall has returned to anchor the Cyclones’ pitching rotation throughout the Cyclones’ brilliant first half and a foundering second half.

Given the Cyclones’ fall from grace as first-half champs to last place in the division for the second half, the 24-year-old from Charlotte, N.C., has been a mainstay on the mound despite his team’s last-place record.

Although Hall has a 5-4 record, the former University of South Carolina Gamecock has pitched well enough to earn at least two more wins had his offense produced more runs. Going back to July 12 in Wilmington, Hall recorded his first no-decision while pitching seven scoreless innings before reaching his pitch count. In another scoreless outing at Hudson Valley, Hall pitched his second no-decision, which the Cyclones lost 2-0 late in the game. Throwing an economical 69 pitches over seven innings, Hall gave up one hit and one walk along with seven strikeouts to reach 100.

Besides reaching the 100-strikeout mark, Hall has become the ERA leader in the South Atlantic League with the low of 2.08, which has eclipsed two Hudson Valley pitchers who had previously held that record. Additionally, his impressive 1.22 WHIP places Hall into another top spot among league leaders.