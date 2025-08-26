Third annual cannoli eating contest a tasty success

Holy cannoli!

The Santa Rosalia Feast hosted the third annual Cannoli Eating Contest outside Villabate Alba Bakery, 7001 18th Avenue, Aug. 22.

The evening featured a men’s and women’s competition. The host was radio personality and Bensonhurst native Joe Caus. Celebrity judges included Mario Bosco and Erma Camporese.

The evening also included live music, local food vendors, drinks, attractions and entertainment.

Sixteen cannoli were given to the contestants. Whoever ate the most in three minutes won.

The pastries, consisting of dough and ricotta cheese, were provided by Villabate Alba Bakery.

Two-time contestant Anthony Scillia.

Contestant Jay Zhang didn’t win, but he told this paper that the experience was a fun one.

“The event was amazing,” he said. “I had a blast and felt so much support from the community. It was my first time participating, and I’m grateful to all the sponsors and supporters of the Feast and the cannoli eating competition.



He ate around five and a half cannoli.

“I loved all the energy and support,” he explained. It hits differently. My mom, my wife and my daughter were all there. My five-year-old had a blast, too. She was laughing and cracking up afterwards.”

Contestant Jay Zhang with family and friends during the evening.



Photos courtesy of Jay Zhang

Contestant Anthony Scillia with host Joe Causi Photo courtesy of Anthony Scillia

“This was my second year competing in the Cannoli Eating Contest, and I managed to double my cannoli consumption from four to eight and a half,” said Anthony Scillia. “The chop-busting leading up to it is just as much fun as the contest itself. Even though I’m a Jersey guy, it’s a blast to come out to the Feast of Santa Rosalia and celebrate with the Italian American community here. And being Sicilian-American, it means even more celebrating our island’s saintly patroness.”

The winner was student Pietro Angelo, who finished the entire plate. Natalia Sosnowski won on the women’s side.

The event was sponsored by Robert DeFalco Realty, Il Colosseo and Villabate Alba Bakery.

“Had a blast as the Grand Marshal at the 3rd Annual Santa Rosalia’s Cannoli Eating Contest,” said Danielle Caminiti, who was also honored during the event. “Best part? I got to cheer, eat, and celebrate… without getting my hands full of ricotta. Congrats to the winners.”

All contestants were given a medal for participating.