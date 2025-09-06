249th Brooklyn Battle Week commemoration

The 249th commemoration of Brooklyn Battle Week kicked off with three major events. On Saturday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m., the Society of Old Brooklynites hosted its 117th annual memorial tribute to America’s first POWs and war veterans on the hilltop in Fort Greene Park. At noon over at the Old Stone House and Washington Park, 336 Third St. in Park Slope, the remembrance ceremony of the Maryland 400 was held. On Sunday, Aug. 24 at 10 am., “Battle of Brooklyn and the Meaning of Freedom” activities took place at Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St. in Sunset Park.

FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drummer.

FDNY Ceremonial Color Guard.



The program in Fort Greene Park took place at the base of the 149-foot-tall Prison Ship Martyrs Monument. It started with the FDNY Ceremonial Color Guard accompanied by the FDNY Emerald Society pipers and a drummer marching in front and center.

Next came the Pledge of Allegiance led by master of ceremonies Michael Spinner, “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by spinto soprano Sabrina Palladino and the invocation by Port Chaplain Rev. Dr. Bill Allport from the Seamen’s Church Institute.

FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drummer.

Craig Gabriel does a ballet of mourning.



Next were brief remarks by David Barker, Fort Greene Park director, then keynote speaker Keith J. Muchowski, associate professor and research librarian, City Tech, gave a superb narrative on the plight of the Prison Ship Martyrs from the American Revolution. He discussed how they were jailed aboard British prison ships under horrendous conditions of overcrowding, starvation and disease. Under this towering monument is a large crypt containing the remains of 11,500 patriots, America’s first POWs.

Keynoter Keith Muchowski.

Chaplain Rev. Dr. Bill Allport gives the invocation.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Craig Gabriel, executive director of the Young Dancers in Repertory, performed an interpretive ballet of mourning and Spinner executed a symbolic maritime piping ceremony, which was followed by “Taps” and the tolling of eight slow bells. Sherman Silverman and Kerianna Yvonne did the wreath-laying. Rev. Allport blessed the monument and the deceased patriots entombed under it and concluded the proceedings with the benediction.

The emblem of the incarcerated Prison Ship Martyrs.



Society of Old Brooklynites Director Danny Johnson strikes eight slow bells.



***

At the Old Stone House the exercises started with the massing of the colors by the NSSAR Atlantic Middle States Color Guard, welcome by Kim Maier, executive director of the OSH, followed by remarks by Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Martin Maher, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Mortimer Sellers, president of the Society of Cincinnati of Maryland.

Wreaths in memory of the Maryland 400.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

Riflemen from the Michael A. Rawley, Jr. American Legion Post #1636.



Next came the reading of the names of the Maryland 400. Several wreaths were presented, followed by rifle and musket salutes by SAR reenactors and members of the Michael A. Rawley, Jr. American Legion Post.

The Old Stone House.

Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Martin Maher receives a Cincinnati commemorative coin from Society President Mortimer Sellers.





As per recent tradition, a busload of citizens from the state of Maryland attended. On the lawn was a large display of 200 mini American and Maryland state flags, referred to as the Field of Flags.

Colonial reenactors fire a musket salute in honor of the Maryland 400.

Colonial reenactors line up.



Under the tent at the Old Stone House.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The Field of Flags



***

Green-Wood Cemetery historian and author Jeffrey Richman launched the day’s program at 10 a.m. with welcome remarks and later gave an overview on the Battle of Brooklyn. Other lectures and performances took place by Revolutionary uniformed reenactors between 10:05 a.m. to 12 p.m. out in the meadow and at the presentation tent. Representatives from the Lott House, Old Stone House, Lefferts Historic House and Center for Brooklyn History had table exhibits.

The main gates of Green-Wood Cemetery.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General



Green-Wood historian Jeff Richman points to a spot on a vintage map.



At 12 p.m. there was a multi-flag march following a fife and drummer up to Battle Hill, which is the highest natural point in all of Brooklyn. At the top of the hill is the Altar to Liberty and bronze Statue of Minerva, the Roman goddess.

Sculptor Zaq Landsberg and a Colonial reenactor stand by the Tomb Effigy of Margaret Corpin.

Massing of American Revolution-era flags.



While we were on Battle Hill, I came across the stone Tomb Effigy of Margaret Corbin, who is reportedly the first woman to have fought in the American Revolution. The sculpture was designed by Brooklynite Zaq Landsberg, 40, who told me the piece was originally in Fort Tryon in upper Manhattan.