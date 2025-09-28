Liam McCabe named new chairperson for Brooklyn GOP 

McCabe succeeds former chairperson Richie Barsamian

The Brooklyn GOP has a new chairperson as Liam McCabe has been tapped for the position.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by former Chairperson Richie Barsamian, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, State Sen. Steve Chan, assemblymembers Alec Brook-Krasny, Lester Chang, Michael Tannousis and Michael Novakhov, councilmembers Inna Vernikov and David Carr and district leaders McCabe, Svetlana Zelinskaya, Victor Best.

“With the mayoral race heating up and the possibility of a socialist mayor looming over New York, a strong Brooklyn Republican party is more important than ever,” the statement read. “We are proud to announce that the Brooklyn Republican Party has unified under a unity slate of candidates running for party leadership. We are looking forward to growing the party and recruiting candidates who can win critical seats in Brooklyn.”

The new Brooklyn GOP leader Liam McCabe celebrates the new role at the Bay Ridge Manor. Photos courtesy of Liam McCabe

The Brooklyn GOP brings organizational strength to support our communities through good candidates, policy priorities and social initiatives. Its website states that the group is diverse, committed to outreach, and supports qualified candidates for public office.

A gathering for the party was held at the Bay Ridge Manor Sept. 25.

“Being elected Chairman of the Brooklyn GOP is one of the greatest honors of my life,” McCabe said. “I accept this responsibility with humility and will lead as a servant, putting the needs of our members above all else. My success was only possible because of our strong team, and I am eternally grateful to our outgoing chairman, the entire committee, our district leaders and especially my campaign manager, Executive Committee Member Jennifer Moore, whose support and guidance were immeasurable. Now let’s go forth and elect our Republican candidates in November.”

The new Brooklyn GOP leader Liam McCabe celebrates the new role at the Bay Ridge Manor.



Photos courtesy of Liam McCabe The new Brooklyn GOP leader Liam McCabe celebrates the new role at the Bay Ridge Manor.



Photos courtesy of Liam McCabe

McCabe is an FDNY EMT and District Leader for the 46th Assembly District. He founded the Brooklyn South Conservative Club.

He also spoke highly of Barsamian during the event.

“Most importantly, I thanked our outgoing Chairman, Richie Barsamian, for his strong leadership in tough times and the legacy he leaves,” he said. “The Brooklyn Republican Party has more GOP representatives than it has had in over 60 years thanks to Richie and his committee. Furthermore, despite the recent internal differences, Chairman Barsamian left our party in a spirit of peace and unity.”

The new Brooklyn GOP leader Liam McCabe celebrates the new role at the Bay Ridge Manor. Photos courtesy of Liam McCabe

In addition, Zelinskaya is the vice chair, Victor Best is the secretary, and Tom McCarthy is the treasurer.

Other elected officials responded to the changes.

“Congratulations to the new leadership of the Brooklyn GOP,” wrote Vernikov. “A new generation of leadership is TAKING OVER the Brooklyn GOP! We are here to clean up the messes of the past and push forward into a better and brighter future. The new Brooklyn GOP will be an effective party that will have a visible presence, actively recruit winning candidates, support and uplift women, reach out to diverse communities and be a voice for the people of Brooklyn.

Councilmember Inna Vernikov with the Brooklyn GOP.

Photo courtesy of Re-elect Inna Vernikov Facebook





We’re excited to heat up the fight against the radical Left and to bring common sense back to NYC.”

“Congratulations to the newly elected Chairman, Liam McCabe and the entire Brooklyn GOP Unity slate on your election to party leadership,” said Brook-Krasny. “I know that your leadership and commitment to our community will build a stronger future for Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Republican Party is in good hands.”

Novakhov thanked Barsamian for his time and accomplishment.

“Over the past two years, Richie has led with conviction and determination, guiding our party through one of the most important moments in its history,” he wrote. “Under his leadership, Brooklyn Republicans became more energized, better organized, and more united than we have been in decades.

The new Brooklyn GOP leader Liam McCabe celebrates the new role at the Bay Ridge Manor.

Photos courtesy of Liam McCabe



“Richie’s dedication to growing our movement, strengthening our presence in communities across the borough, and laying the groundwork for long-term success has left a lasting mark. His efforts weren’t just about the day-to-day work of party leadership; they were about building something durable, a foundation that will benefit Brooklyn Republicans for years to come.”