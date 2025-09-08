Man indicted on murder charges for Sunset Park hit-and-run 

Bail was set for Juventino Anastacio Florentino at $300,000 bond or $100,000 cash

A man was indicted on murder charges following a hit-and-run that left two pedestrians dead under the Gowanus Expressway in Sunset Park in July.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Sep. 5 that Juventino Anastacio Florentino, 23, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminally negligent homicide and related offenses for allegedly driving drunk, running a steady red light and striking Faqiu Lin, 59, and Kex Un Chen, 80, who were crossing the street on Third Avenue and 52nd Street at 4:20 a.m. July 11

“This defendant allegedly chose to drive drunk and speed through a red light, and two innocent men lost their lives while simply crossing the street. Kexun Chen and Faqiu Lin should still be with their families today,” Gonzalez said. “We will fight for justice on their behalf and make clear that reckless drivers who endanger lives will be held fully accountable.”

Juventino Anastacio Florentino was indicted last week on murder charges. Image via Citizen App

Bail was set at $300,000 bond or $100,000 cash. Florentino was ordered to return to court on Nov. 14.

According to the investigation, Florentino’s vehicle showed damage consistent with striking pedestrians, and the defendant showed signs of intoxication. Testing indicated his blood alcohol content was between .13 and .19, which is above the legal limit of .08.

Eight hours after the crash, Florentino allegedly blew a .04 on a breath test and admitted to drinking earlier that night.

According to the Daily News, during questioning in July, Florentino said that he drank a six-pack of beer before the crash.