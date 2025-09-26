Mayor, BPL president discuss plans for redeveloped New Utrecht Library with affordable housing

New Utrecht branch that will join the city’s Living Library Program

The plan to redevelop New Utrecht Library, 1743 86th Street, and build affordable housing over the new space and on the adjacent parking lot was announced Sept. 25.

Mayor Eric Adams and Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) President and CEO Linda Johnson discussed the future and the beginning of the public engagement process.

“Earlier this year, I told New Yorkers that we would make our city the best place to raise a family; projects like New Utrecht are how we get it done,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “This ambitious project will deliver affordable housing, high-quality services, and a state-of-the-art library, all in one location. With our historic ‘City of Yes for Housing’ initiative, we said yes to more housing all across the city, and with ‘City of Yes for Families,’ we are saying yes to keeping families in the five boroughs, year after year, generation after generation.”

The New Utrecht Library will be redeveloped and will include affordable housing. Eagle Urban Media/File Photos

Throughout the public engagement process, the Adams administration will hear what library patrons, community members, and other New Yorkers would like to see from the redevelopment and new affordable housing project.

“Today, with the city’s help, we are taking a step forward for the Bensonhurst community,” said Johnson. “The Living Library redevelopment project will allow us to reinvigorate the aging New Utrecht Library building and provide the community with a modern branch for the 21st century. I extend my sincere thanks to Mayor Eric Adams, Deputy Mayor Adolfo Carrión, Jr. and Acting Commissioner Ahmed Tigani for advancing this project.”

In November 2019, the ribbon was cut at the Sunset Park Library and Apartments, 5108 4th Ave.

The library has more than 20,000 square feet, almost twice the size of the old one at the same location. Ground was broken in February 2019.

Floors two through eight of the new building are dedicated to 49 units of affordable housing spread across more than 50,000 square feet of residential space.

Half of the apartments are studios and one-bedroom units, and the other half are two- and three-bedroom units.

“We saw the promise of this model in Sunset Park, where New York City’s first library redevelopment to include affordable housing has proven a resounding success,” said Johnson. “Building on that achievement, we now have the opportunity to deliver a brand-new library for this community while also advancing the city’s goals of expanding affordable housing- a true win for all New Yorkers.”

The library was built in 1956 and has served the surrounding community for almost 70 years.

The redevelopment will be initiated through a competitive process called a Request for Proposals (RFP) that asks developers to respond to a set of goals and guidelines that reflect community priorities.

“With this redevelopment, New Utrecht will have a branch that will join the city’s Living Library Program,” said Ahmed Tigani, acting commissioner for the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. “This plan is to build new libraries and housing together to better support families and address the city’s housing crisis while delivering state-of-the-art library facilities for neighborhoods across the city. As for the next steps, we are looking for your feedback and what you would want from the site.”

The community visioning process will run throughout the fall of this year, with an in-person community workshop to be announced soon.

For more information and to give feedback, visit nyc.gov.