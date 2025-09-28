NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with annual party

The celebration brought in tons of vendors and employees celebrating culture

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, 2601 Ocean Pkwy, held its annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration outside the campus Sept. 25.

The rainy but celebratory afternoon included vendors, food and of course, Hispanic pride.

“The rain could not stop the biggest event at South Brooklyn health, where Hispanic Heritage Day was celebrated with over 1,000 employees enjoying food, culture, music and a family-oriented event,” said Pat Roman, the hospital’s senior associate director of community affairs.

Photos courtesy of Pat Roman

“I put this entire event together to show the unity among the Hispanic community. I wanted to share with our staff the amazing culture that we all share in the world.

“Between my dad, sister, uncle and cousins, my family has over 150 years of service to South Brooklyn health, and I wanted this year to be the biggest and the best by showing everyone how wonderful we are as a unity of people.”

Photos courtesy of Pat Roman

The event’s main sponsor was MetroPlus Health, which was there promoting plans to staff members.

There were 56 vendors set up underneath tents at the facility which included food, music, sports memorabilia and art. There were also 15 countries showcased by staff to educate everyone about the countries best.

Photos courtesy of Pat Roman

Guests included Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny and Brooklyn Cyclones emcee Guy Zoda, also known as King Henry. King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation was one of the vendors.

“The mayor’s engagement unit, Valencia Bakery, numerous nursing homes, home care agencies, and local Hispanic restaurants were featured at this marvelous event,” Roman said. “Next year we will need a bigger tent to accommodate the many more people who want to join us.”

Photos courtesy of Pat Roman

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health is a redesigned health care campus featuring the 11-floor Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital, which provides emergency care, modern labor and delivery suites, and state-of-the-art surgical services.