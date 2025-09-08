Xaverian proposes plans to expand building for new chapel, classrooms and gym during CB 10 meeting

Xaverian, 7100 Shore Road, presented a proposal to expand its school building to include more classroom space, a new gymnasium and chapel during a Community Board 10 meeting by the Zoning and Land Use Committee held Sept. 4.

President of Xaverian Robert Alesi and representatives from the architecture firm Perkins Eastman discussed the school’s application to the Board of Standards and Appeals. It is for a variance pursuant to a zoning resolution to waive regulations for coverage, seeking a one-story addition above its existing Genesis wing, its middle school program, and a new one-story plus basement and cellar academic addition at the building.

Alesi explained during the meeting the need for more space.

“We, at 1,750 students, don’t anticipate that we would want to take on any more students,” he said. “What we hope to be able to do with the expansion project and our campus is to be able to allow our teachers to have more room to develop the individual courses and curriculum and to lower the class size, which I think is very important for our parents and community.”

The school also wants a new chapel for student prayer as the current one is considered small.

“It doesn’t really meet the needs of what our mission speaks to,” Alesi said. “Our vision is to create a chapel that will be central to the campus, not tucked away in a little corner of the basement level.”

In 2015, the school did an expansion on its current footprint to house its Genesis program.

The following year, Xaverian became a co-educational school.

“This particular project campus expansion would allow us the opportunity to gain additional classroom space,” Alesi said. “It would add an additional fabrication lab, which is critical to our STEM curriculum. It would add a science lab, which is an AP curriculum.

Renderings of the proposal to expand Xaverian to add a new chapel, gymnasium and more classrooms Renderings by Perkins Eastman via Community Board 10 YouTube

“The individual classes will be designed so that individual disciplines can take over a classroom and specialize it to meet their needs. Those who are looking to go into law, for example, will have a classroom that is designed as a courtroom to be able to meet the needs of the curriculum that we have at the higher levels.”

Perkins Eastman worked with Xaverian on the proposal, and representatives showed renderings during the meeting.

“We have been involved in a process with our architecture and design team that would allow us to develop the space that we need for our growth,” Alesi said.

He also said a new gymnasium would help with the students’ extracurricular activities.

“Parents are working often, and they desire their kids to be involved in something that is structured, supervised, and educational instead of going home at 2:30 and being on their tablets or watching TV,” he said. “We want to be able to provide them an opportunity for extra curriculum activities, and that would come into play with our multipurpose space and athletic center.”

During the meeting, questions about the proposal included parking concerns and construction noise.

“From listening to the discussion, I haven’t heard any objections to the building of the additional proposed things that Xaverian needs for their students,” said Community Board 10 Chairperson Sandy Vallas. “One thing I will tell Xaverian in listening to some of the neighbors’ comments is if there’s anything you can do to become better neighbors. I think traffic is your biggest issue and there’s anything you can do to alleviate bothering neighbors or having driveways blocked.”

The committee passed the motion to support the application with a friendly amendment to add that transportation and education are considered.

“We do need to try to develop the small amount of space that we have, and that’s why we are looking for support for our application,” Alesi said.