Adams should seek to landmark Brooklyn Columbus statue

The Eric Adams administration is seeking city landmark designations for two iconic statues of Christopher Columbus ― one in Columbus Circle in Manhattan and the other in Columbus Square in Astoria, Queens. We strongly urge Hizzoner to also include the equally historic memorial sculpture of the famous Italian sea captain and explorer that stands in Brooklyn’s Columbus Park, in front of the New York State Supreme Court Building.

The Christopher Columbus Statue in front of the NYS Supreme Court Building. Photo courtesy of NYC Parks Dept. Photo courtesy of Wikipedia Commons

There is a strong possibility Zohran Mamdani will become the next mayor, and he reportedly disdained the Queens Columbus statue when he was running for Assembly, saying, “Take it down.” With landmark protection, he would be prevented from removing or destroying the statutes.

***

As part of the 200th anniversary celebration of Norwegian immigration to the USA, on Oct. 9 we participated in a seaborne escort aboard a Circle Line ship to welcome a replica of the ship Restauration on her final leg into New York Harbor and docking at Pier 16 at the South Street Seaport. The original Restauration was the first sailing vessel to bring Norwegian immigrants to America in 1825. H.R.H. Crown Prince Haakon, heir to the Norwegian throne, was on hand to meet, greet and congratulate the Restauration crew on their historic journey from Norway.

The Restauration

Photo courtesy of Erling Reilstad, Restauration Friends Assn.

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons



***

America’s Tenor Danny Rodriguez, born and raised in Sunset Park, is remembered locally as the singing cop from the 68th Precinct. He returned to Bay Ridge last month for a “Spirit of America” concert with fellow recording artist and comedian Frank Rendo. They performed in the Aldo Bruschi auditorium at St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy, Fourth Avenue and 97th Street.

Danny Rodriguez

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

Frank Rendo



Rodriguez has recorded many albums and has appeared on national TV news and talk shows. His stellar career has included performances at such venues as Yankee Stadium, Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the U.S. Capitol, Lincoln Center, plus a 117-city concert tour across America. When Bay Ridge was celebrating its 150th anniversary he took part in a celebratory event in the auditorium at Fort Hamilton H.S., where he sang the national anthem, “God bless America” and “American the Beautiful.”

Danny Rodriguez, Pastor Brain Dowd and Frank Rendo.

***

Here they are! The winners of the Ragamuffin Parade costume contest were Daniel Chavez, age 12; Abeila Kahil, 9; Angelia Santoro, 8; Charles Hunag, 7; Victoria Escobar, 3; and Lochrone Petreco, 3. All were awarded shiny new bikes. And the family group winners were the Harkins: Shane, Ryleigh, Donovan, Pat and Cate.