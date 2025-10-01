John Paul Jones Park reopening celebrated during ribbon-cutting ceremony

Construction on the park finished months ahead of schedule

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 29 to celebrate the renovated John Paul Jones Park at Shore Road Parkway and 101st Street, which officially reopened in August.

In attendance were NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, Councilmember Justin Brannan, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, NYC Parks Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Martin Maher, Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann, and Raymond Aalbue, executive director, United Military Veterans of Kings County.

U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs

Also known as Cannonball Park, the work by NYC Parks included installation of new benches that are inspired by the 1939 World’s Fair, reconstruction on the pathways and a new entrance at 101st Street.

The money for the repairs was allocated by Councilmember Justin Brannan. The total funding for the project was $1.4 million.

“Thanks to this renovation, John Paul Jones Park has gotten a full facelift, with brand new benches, fully redone paths and plaza paving, and even a new entrance,” said Rodriguez-Rosa. “These improvements make ‘Cannonball Park,’ as it’s known in the neighborhood, an even more inviting space for classic events like the Kings County Memorial Day Parade. Best of all, we were able to complete this project far ahead of schedule.

The renovations for John Paul Jones Park included new benches and pathways. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Projects like this are great examples of how investing in our local parks can make our neighborhoods more beautiful and more welcoming, and we’re grateful to Councilmember Brannan for his generous support as we refurbished this beloved local space.”

The park is named after American patriot and naval hero John Paul Jones (1747-1792), who, through victorious leadership during the American Revolution, became known as “the Father of the Navy.”

It also includes military monuments and features a 20-inch bore Parrott cannon that originally stood in Fort Pitt, Pennsylvania, with surrounding cannon balls.

Councilmember Justin Brannan speaks during the ceremony. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“This investment in John Paul Jones Park has completely transformed the space and makes it feel brand new,” said Maher last month. “Completed far ahead of schedule, we’ve already been able to reopen the park for everyone to enjoy the new paths, benches, repaved plaza, and repaired curbs. We’re grateful to Councilmember Justin Brannan for his investment in this beloved park and partnership on improvements throughout his district.”

Construction concluded ahead of schedule as work began in June and was finished in August, when the estimated date was in December. It took ten weeks in total to finish the work.

In 1980, the park placed a 70-foot-tall flagpole that once belonged to a Navy destroyer. At the base lies a plaque, which reads “in honor of John Paul Jones, the father of the Navy.”