Lottery launch for 48 new affordable housing units in Sunset Park

The lottery has begun for 48 units at One Sunset, a 14-story, 187-unit mixed-income housing and retail development building.

Located at 201 25th Street, the permanently affordable units will be available to individuals earning an average of 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

The partnership team includes Ailanthus, BEB Capital, and SK Development.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the affordable lottery at One Sunset as we draw closer to final project completion and deliver these vitally needed affordable residences to the region,” said Principal of Ailanthus Vivian Liao. “Achieving one of the lowest AMI averages in Brooklyn in recent years, One Sunset exemplifies our partnership working with community organizations and local leaders to create benefits for the Sunset Park community, and we look forward to welcoming residents to their future homes.”

In recent years, Sunset Park has opened affordable housing.

The Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) and the Fifth Avenue Committee (FAC) opened a state-of-the-art Sunset Park library in an eight-story building that incorporated 49 units of affordable housing.

One Sunset, 201 25th Street, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Renderings courtesy of Marino PR

FAC also opened a new 84-apartment housing project for low-income people aged 62 and older at 408 Fourth Ave.

According to New York Yimby, BEB Capital and Totem, in partnership with Ofer Cohen and SK Development, secured financing for a new residential development at 737 4th Avenue last year.

“Fifth Avenue Committee has been a leading voice for housing advocacy across Sunset Park, which continues to experience some of the worst housing shortages in New York City,” said Michelle de la Uz, executive director of FAC. “Sunset Park is in desperate need of more housing, and we’re proud to see One Sunset transform from vision to reality in bringing critically-needed, deeply and permanently affordable housing to the area.”

Final project completion is slated for the end of 2025.

FAC will also be hosting three information sessions in the next two months.

To apply, visit /housingconnect.nyc.gov/PublicWeb.