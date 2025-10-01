Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa opens Bay Ridge headquarters following Adams dropping out of race

Following the announcement that Mayor Eric Adams ended his bid for reelection, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa opened a campaign headquarters in Bay Ridge.

The Guardian Angels founder was outside the office at the corner of Third Avenue and 89th Street to announce its opening on his Instagram page Sept. 28.

“The great Vito Bruno opened up our seventh headquarters to be ready for the Third Avenue Festival across from my other supporters at Panino Rustico (Restaurant) from out there in Rockaway and here in Bay Ridge,” he said. “It’s all coming together, this campaign.”

Mayoral candidate and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa in front of his new campaign headquarters in Bay Ridge. Photo courtesy of Curtis Sliwa for Mayor Instagram



He said he plans to open more headquarters, including one on Hillside Avenue.

During an interview on Fox News Sept. 29, Sliwa was asked about pressure to drop out of the race to improve Cuomo’s chances of defeating frontrunner and Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. Sliwa was in fourth place according to several polls.

“The polls have been wrong,” he said. “If we believed in the polls back in June, Andrew Cuomo was going to have a coronation as mayor. [Mamdani] was 40 points down. He beat him by 13 points. As soon as that happened, I was told, ‘Drop out for Eric Adams.’ Imagine how foolish I would’ve been yesterday if I dropped out when Eric Adams dropped out?”



He also questioned Cuomo’s chances at victory.

“Mamdani beat Cuomo in a democratic primary,” he said. “Andrew Cuomo has no chance. He’s not out on the streets.”



He called himself the candidate of law and order.

“36 days, I’ve raised more money locally than Eric Adams, Cuomo and Mamdani together,” he said. “Three commercials on the air. Three more to come. I have seven headquarters. I should drop out?”