Mid-Autumn Festival Parade in Sunset Park celebrates community’s culture

The annual Mid-Autumn Festival Parade along Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park took place Oct. 5.

The festivities were held from 65th to 48th Street. Traditional attractions include the dancing of dragons and lions, music, marchers from schools and organizations.

The Autumn Moon Festival is marked by the 15th day of the eighth lunar month. It’s also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival. At this time, the moon is at its fullest and brightest, making an ideal time to celebrate the abundance of the summer’s harvest, according to event organizer Better Chinatown USA.

State Sen. Steve Chan attended the celebratory parade.



Photos courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan Facebook

“I was honored to be recognized this weekend by the Better Brooklyn Association and joined residents in Sunset Park celebrating the Mid-Autumn Harvest Festival,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez. “The Asian American community in Brooklyn continues to thrive, continues to get bigger and better and continues to get the respect it deserves.”



He also said it’s important to celebrate the occasion.



“It’s a time when families come together to celebrate their tradition, culture,” he said. “As district attorney, I know families need to be safe. They need to feel safe and it’s important for us to come out and celebrate the tradition of our diverse communities.”

Photos courtesy of NYPD Community Affairs Facebook

Photos courtesy of NYPD Community Affairs Facebook



The parade was hosted by Better Brooklyn Association, American New York Chinese Association, Blue Community Relationship Association and Sharing Hearts Organization.

“A beautiful day in Brooklyn marching in the Sunset Park Parade – celebrating community, culture, and the people who make NYC great,” said mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo.

“We’re grateful to the Brooklyn South Asian Community for inviting us to your annual celebration,” said the NYPD Community Affairs on its Facebook page. “It was wonderful connecting and sharing in the Mid-Autumn Festival spirit. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival to all!

Elected officials in attendance included Councilmember Susan Zhuang and State Sen. Steve Chan.

The parade included marchers and dragons dancing.



Photos courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang

Photos courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang



“In the Chinese community, we’ve been celebrating so much,” Zhuang said. “Just yesterday, we marched in our annual parade, but like immigrant communities do, we celebrate all cultures. In Chinese culture today, it’s like Thanksgiving. The best part of the festival is the moon cake. They represent unity and they are tasty.”

Photos courtesy of Andrew Cuomo X Page

