Rain didn’t dampen spirits, pride during FIAO Columbus Day Parade

The show must go on.

Although the New York City Columbus Day Parade was canceled due to a state of emergency and inclement weather Oct. 13, Brooklyn celebrated Italian culture with its annual celebration.

The Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn (FIAO) held the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade Oct. 11.

The parade began at 1 p.m. on 18th Avenue and 61st Street and ended at the reviewing stand in front of the FIAO Community Center, 8711 18th Avenue.

Marchers, elected officials, local leaders and honorees didn’t let the bad weather stop the celebration during the annual FIAO Columbus Day Parade. Photos courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan Facebook



Despite rainy weather, FIAO reps said the tradition continued to “unite generations in celebration of culture, family, and civic pride.”

“It was truly an incredible sight to see our community come together despite the unpleasant weather,” said Jack Spatola, FIAO chair and Brooklyn Columbus Parade executive chair. “This parade is more than a tradition; it’s a celebration of community values that inspire a more dynamic society for future generations.”

The grand marshals were Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Harry D’Onofrio from D’Onofrio Construction, Joseph Paolillo, owner of A&S Fine Foods, and Lorenzo and Antonietta Rizzo, owners of Beaver Construction.

The parade included performances from school marching bands and singers from Italy, attendance from local businesses and cultural organizations, music, dancing and speeches. Participants cheered on and waved Italian and American flags.

Other elected officials who attended included U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, State Sen. Steve Chan, assemblymembers William Colton and Lester Chang, and Councilmember Susan Zhuang.

“This weekend, our district joins the Italian American community in celebrating Columbus Day,” said Malliotakis. “Today’s parade in Brooklyn and festival on Staten Island were lots of fun & we are proud to be home to the largest Italian American community in the USA!”

“It rained through the whole parade, but nothing stopped us from having a great time,” said Chan. I presented the Empire Award to 4 small businesses along the way: J & V Pizzeria, Lioni Italian Heroes, Villabate Alba and James Orlando (James Realty).”

