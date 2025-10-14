Two teens hospitalized while walking home from school on 81st Street

One of the teenagers is in critical condition

A multi-car crash in Bay Ridge left two high school students walking on the sidewalk hospitalized, with one in critical condition Oct. 10.

Cops said at 2:50 p.m., a female, 18, was driving a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and crashed into a 2019 Nissan Sentra operated by a woman, 65, east on Narrows Avenue and 81st Street. The 18-year-old driver’s vehicle then hit three parked cars and two 16-year-old girls before coming to a stop.

EMS took the pedestrians to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where one is in critical condition and the other is stable.

A crash on Narrows Avenue left two Xaverian students hospitalized Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The other divers were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, and both were in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD.

The students attend Xaverian High School. The school released a statement following the crash.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayer for our two students who were injured in an accident on Friday while walking home from school,” the statement read. “In moments like these, we are reminded of what it truly means to be a Xaverian family—standing together in faith, hope, and love.

“We ask that you continue to join us in prayer, entrusting our students and their families to God’s healing embrace. May His strength bring them comfort, His grace bring them peace, and our shared faith support them in the recovery ahead.”

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes also commented on the collision, stating that drivers need to slow down.

“Our families should not have to live through these tragedies as often as we do,” he said. “The speed limit is 25 mph. That’s the law. Driving is not a God-given right; it’s a responsibility that requires caution and care. Saving a few minutes by driving recklessly is not more important than the lives of our children.”