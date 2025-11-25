Bay Ridge Center starts holiday season with second annual Treasures Fair

The Bay Ridge Center, 15 Bay Ridge Ave., held its second annual Holiday Treasures Fair Nov. 22.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the center brought together local merchants, artisans, and bakers to get a jump on the holiday season and sell gifts.

“Today I’ve seen so many community partners,” said Bay Ridge Center Executive Director Todd Fliender. “Partnerships are crucial for a community like Bay Ridge. To that end, we’re very thankful we have strong partnerships with the Third Avenue Merchants and the Fifth Avenue BID.

Shoppers showed up at the Bay Ridge Center for its second annual Holiday Treasures Fair.



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“This is our second holiday fair. We’re excited about it. A lot of our local merchants are down here, like Charm, Green Spa, Narrows Botanic Garden.”

During the morning, the Bay Ridge Center also officially launched its Older Adult Resource and Savings Guide, which was designed to provide an overview of important and useful community services aimed at assisting older adults to remain active and be supported in their community.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Some items for sale during the fair included scarves, crafts, homemade baked goods and holiday decorations and ornaments.

“It’s a very beautiful day to shop,” said Walter Ochoa of the center’s community advisory board.

“We have a lot of people here. It’s a very beautiful activity, and we are helping the local people in the center.”

“There’s a lot of stuff you can see and buy,” said Amed Alfaraji, deputy executive director and strategic planning for the center. “I work here, and I’m already shopping for my Christmas gifts.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The Bay Ridge Center aims to promote the well-being, independence, and community involvement of older adults in Southwest Brooklyn through its programs and services.

In November 2023, the ribbon was officially cut at the center’s current home. The previous location opened in Bethlehem Lutheran Church in 1976.