Chang Learning Center honored by state senator

Chang Learning Center, 1663 Bath Avenue, was honored by State Sen. Steve Chan who presented a Proclamation to the founders of the school Nov. 1.

“Chang Learning is committed to helping every student thrive academically by engaging them in effective ways of learning,” states its website. “We expose our students to compelling instructions that will further stimulate their cognitive development and help them become innovative thinkers.

““Our faculty and staff are experts in the areas of student development, assessment and evaluation, literacy intervention, curriculum design, and student engagement.

We ensure every minute we spend with your child is done efficiently.”

The school has been open for 21 years. Chang awarded the center, “in recognition of its outstanding contributions to education, youth development, and community empowerment.”

Students, families, educators, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the award during a ceremony.

“Chang Learning Center represents the heart of our community, a place where education, family, and opportunity meet,” said Chan. “For more than twenty years, the Chang family and their team of educators have helped countless young people thrive in school and in life. Their commitment to excellence and service embodies the very best of Brooklyn.”

The school was founded in 2004 by sisters Leona, Lilibeth, and Liliana Chang. It serves students from pre-K through 12th grade. It includes after-school programs, tutoring, test preparation, and specialized instruction.

“Education is the foundation of opportunity,” Chan said. “For over two decades, Chang Learning Center has built that foundation for families across Bath Beach and beyond. Today’s recognition is a small token of our gratitude for their tireless work and inspiring example.”

The center also provides resources for immigrant families, such as bilingual instruction, culturally responsive support, and workshops.