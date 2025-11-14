Cops seek man wanted for rape on Shore Road 

Police are looking for a man who allegedly raped another man, 24, in Bay Ridge during early evening hours Nov. 7.

Cops said that at 6:30 p.m., the victim was on Shore Road and 100th Street when a man approached him, choked him and forced him to perform a sex act.

Photo courtesy of NYPD

After that, the victim told police that the suspect tried to sexually assault him twice.

He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment and was stable.

The suspect fled the scene.

The NYPD provided a sketch of the suspect. He is described as having medium complexion, around 25-30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build and short, black dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The victim and suspect did not know each other when he approached him near the bus depot and old park house.

Google Maps

According to PIX 11, sources said the man told police that he goes to the park to play on a gaming app, but the spot is known for male meetups.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.