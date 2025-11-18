Driver pleads guilty in Gravesend crash that killed a mother and her two children, faces three-to-nine-year sentence

DA Gonzalez said the maximum sentence was sought

The woman charged with multiple counts of manslaughter after crashing her car, killing two children and their mother, and leaving one child in critical condition in Gravesend back in March has pleaded guilty.

The New York Post reported that Miriam Yarimi, 33, pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter after a judge offered her a three-to-nine-year sentence, records show.

Police show up at the fatal Gravesend accident that killed three family members and left one in critical condition. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC



The outlet added that Brooklyn prosecutors were seeking a 15-year maximum sentence.

“The lives of Natasha Saada and her young daughters were stolen by the callous choices of a chronically reckless driver on Ocean Parkway,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a statement. “Though the proposed sentence falls short of the maximum we sought, it will still send a clear message that reckless driving that ends in tragedy will be met with serious penalties.”

According to police, on March 29 at 1 p.m., Natasha, 34, was crossing the street at Ocean Parkway with her children, Diana, 8, Deborah, 5, and Philip, 4. Cops said Yarimi was driving an Audi sedan north on Ocean Parkway at the intersection of Quentin Road when she hit a Toyota Camry driven by a 63-year-old man, then struck the Saada family. Her car then flipped over and landed on its roof.

EMS transported the family to Maimonides Medical Center, where Natasha, Diana and Deborah were all pronounced dead. Philip was severely injured. The 63-year-old man was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition, as were four passengers in his car.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Nocella recounted that Yarimi told cops after the crash that, “The devil is in my eyes. I am haunted inside. I didn’t kill anyone. I didn’t hurt anyone. Prove it. Show me the proof. You have no proof.”

The Post also stated court documents showed Yarimi won $2 million from a 2023 lawsuit against the NYPD, contending when she was 14, she was coerced into sex with a uniformed cop.

The sentencing is expected to be made on Wednesday.