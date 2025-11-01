Historical society supports plan for giant flag on bridge

Back in March, Staten Island College student Alesio Bejleri suggested he would like to see a giant American flag placed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. He continues to lead the effort to convince the MTA Bridges and Tunnels administration to accommodate this proposal.

He has already garnered the support of State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, District Attorney Michael McMahon, Assemblyman Michael Tannousis and Councilman David Carr. He recently sent an email request to the BRHS saying, “I would be honored if the Bay Ridge Historical Society could lend its voice to this cause – helping to raise awareness, connect with local representatives, and coordinate with MTA Bridges and Tunnels leadership to make this vision a reality.” He added, “This project is not only a tribute to America’s 250 years but also a chance to make a lasting mark on local history, ensuring that Bay Ridge’s contributions to the city’s heritage are remembered and celebrated.”

Society President Thomas McCarthy says the BRHS has gone on record enthusiastically supporting and promoting this superb plan to have our nation’s Stars and Stripes flying from the Verrazzano, and urges our other elected representatives to express their support.

In 1976, for America’s Bicentennial, an attempt was made to fly a huge American flag, 193 feet tall and 366 feet long. However, when it was unfurled on the bridge on June 28, 1976, some gusty winds tore it apart. I have a framed piece of the flag, which was given to me by the late Al Nahas, the prominent civic leader who owned the Nightfalls restaurant on Third Avenue.

The 54th TCS New York City Marathon will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2. According to the New York Road Runners organization, which hosts this massive event, they received a record number of more than 200,000 applications for the race, but the cap is set at 50,000 runners. In order to participate you had to register by Feb. 12. The fees to join the marathon are $255 if you’re a NYRR Member, or $315 for non-members. It’s the world’s largest marathon and it covers 26.19 miles across the city’s five boroughs.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, a national holiday, America’s largest Veterans Day parade returns to the Big Apple. The 106th annual New York City Veterans Day march will be hosted by the United War Veterans of New York.

This year the parade group will commemorate the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. And among the many parade participants will be a strong showing by Brooklynites from the United Military Veterans of Kings County, led by Bay Ridge chairman and U.S. Air Force veteran Raymond Aalbue.

The UMVC will have a World War II Army Jeep driven by Cary Sticker and a large float (for the eighth year) highlighting the Coffey-Wilson American Legion Post #688, which holds monthly meetings at Fort Hamilton, and the Towers to Tunnel Foundation. The Coffey-Wilson Post honors the memories of U.S. Army Pvt. Edward Coffey and U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Jesse Wilson, both of whom were killed in action during World War II. U.S. Army Reserve Col. Juan Diaz is the post’s commander.

Aside to Mayor Eric Adams: Please don’t forget the Brooklyn statue of Christopher Columbus. The Italian Historical Society was instrumental in having it located on a stone pedestal clearly in view from your office windows during your eight years as Brooklyn borough president. It also needs the protection of the City Landmark Commission.