Local pols react to SNAP uncertainty 

As the government shutdown reached the longest one in U.S. history, local politicians have been responding to the uncertainties of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that is used by millions of New Yorkers.

On Nov. 3, the Trump administration said it would partially fund the program throughout the month using $4.65 million in emergency funds. Two judges issued rulings requiring the government to keep SNAP running.

Later, President Donald Trump wrote a Truth Social post, stating, “SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly ‘handed’ to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!”

AP Photo/George Walker IV

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press briefing that the administration is complying with the court order.

“We are digging into a contingency fund that is supposed to be for emergencies, catastrophes, for war, and the president does not want to have to tap into this fund in the future, and that’s what he was referring to in his Truth Social post,” Leavitt said.

Days before the ruling, a press conference was hosted in Bay Ridge by democratic elected officials to demand Congress reopen the government and fund SNAP.

A conference was held across the street from a Bay Ridge supermarket by Democrats and providers. Photo courtesy of State Sen. Andrew Gounardes



“The Trump administration is taking food out of the mouths of nearly three million New Yorkers, including over 42,000 people in my Brooklyn district,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes on Oct. 31. “It’s deeply shameful, but there’s an easy way to avoid it: re-open the government without slashing healthcare for working families.”

“To jeopardize the health of our children and elderly, punish our local small businesses, and create a hunger crisis all because of a refusal to compromise on healthcare is a failure of basic governance and a complete moral collapse,” Comptroller Brad Lander said.

Service providers and clergy also spoke during the conference, held at Third Avenue and 81st Street, across the street from Brooklyn Harvest Market.

“Even before this shutdown and the most recent domestic food aid cuts, 47 million Americans lived in food-insecure homes, unable to afford enough food,” said Hunger Free America CEO Joel Berg. “If SNAP payments are significantly delayed, not only could we have the most severe hunger crisis since the Great Depression, but many food retailers might also be forced into enacting layoffs or worse. This would be truly catastrophic for the nation.”

“As hard as we try, our food pantry and pantries across the country will not be able to suffice the massive need of millions of Americans who will go hungry unless the federal government does its job and restore SNAP benefits to the most defenseless Americans; those in need of food,” said Bibi Esahack, executive director of the Bay Ridge Community Development Center.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis responded to the ruling on X.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis visited a Staten Island food pantry. Photo courtesy of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis website

“We’re relieved that SNAP benefits will resume, but this never should have happened in the first place & contingency funds will only last a few weeks,” she wrote.

The same day as the Bay Ridge press conference, she visited ACT Care Foundation, a Staten Island food pantry, and blamed Democrats for the shutdown continuing.

“This preventable government shutdown is now creating unnecessary hardship for local grocery stores, food pantries and the families who depend on them,” she said Oct. 31. “That’s why the House passed a clean funding bill with no partisan strings attached to keep these vital programs funded.

“Now 42 million Americans, including 3 million New Yorkers, are at risk of seeing their SNAP benefits temporarily disrupted because Senate Democrats, led by our own Senator Schumer, have voted down this funding bill 13 times. It’s time for them to stop the political games, do the right thing, and simply vote for the same bill with the same language and funding levels he previously supported four times.”

Councilmember Susan Zhuang launched the Multilingual Food Access Hub website, which provides a breakdown of what is happening with SNAP, what it means for a family’s benefits, and where they can find food assistance in the city.

Councilmember Susan Zhuang held a community food pop-up outside her office. Photo courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang

She also hosted a community food pop-up outside her office, 6514 20th Ave. Oct. 31. The event, in partnership with UA3 and Chinese American Social Services, provided fresh produce to families across her district.

“My district has one of the highest rates of SNAP reliance in the city, with 22 percent of families depending on these benefits,” said Zhuang. “It is our responsibility as local leaders to make sure no one is left behind.”

Assemblymember William Colton also joined Zhuang in hosting a pop-up.

“It’s a moral imperative, in my view, to make sure that people have enough to eat,” said Assemblyman Colton. “I am really pleased that we are able to help out and want to make sure we can reach as many people as possible whenever we have a source of free food.”