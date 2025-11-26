Locals in the giving mood as turkey drives held throughout borough

It’s been a time of giving as organizations have held turkey drives throughout the borough.

On Nov. 24, Reaching Out Community Services, 6417 18th Ave., held its annual Operation Gobbler Giving Event, where the pantry gave out turkeys and fixings to hundreds of people.

“Over 20 years, we’ve been doing not just turkeys, but all the trimmings along with it.

Reaching Out Community Services holds its annual Operation Gobbler Giving Event in Bensonhurst.

We got a line down the block for people that are pre-registered already,” said Executive Director of Reaching Out Tom Neve. “Unfortunately, many people want it, but we can only do what we can. This day is happening thanks to the Rotary Club of Verrazano. They’re the ones who purchased turkeys for the program. City Harvest also contributed a little bit. We are so grateful to everyone.”

Reaching Out Community Services holds its annual Operation Gobbler Giving Event in Bensonhurst.

“We are blessed to have good members that really contributed time, effort, money and all the sponsorships that we get through the year and our holiday gala,” said Ralph Succar of the Rotary Club of Verrazano. “It’s a blessing.”

The Rotary Club of Verrazano donates turkeys to the Fort Hamilton Army Base.

Later that day, the rotary distributed turkeys to troops stationed at the Fort Hamilton Army Base.

The Rotary Club of Verrazano donates turkeys to the Fort Hamilton Army Base.

The Salaam Club of New York also donated turkeys to parishioners at Salam Arabic Lutheran Church, 414 80th St.

Through the Sol Goldman Charitable Trust, Met Council and Councilmember Justin Brannan, Thanksgiving food packages were distributed to police, firefighters, EMS workers, and food-insecure families, at FDNY EMS Station 40, 5011 Seventh Ave. Nov. 23. The meals were distributed throughout the city.

Met Council and Councilmember Justin Brannan distributed Thanksgiving food packages to New Yorkers in need at FDNY EMS Station 40, 5011 Seventh Ave.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of Jane Goldman and the Sol Goldman Charitable Trust, families across New York, including our city’s first responders, will be able to celebrate Thanksgiving this year,” said David Greenfield, CEO of Met Council.

“Our first responders show up for us every single day, so it’s only right we show up for them — especially during the holidays,” said Brannan. “Thanks to the generosity of the Sol Goldman Charitable Trust and the tireless work of Met Council, thousands of EMTs, firefighters, police officers, and food-insecure families will have a full Thanksgiving meal this year.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Members of the Community First Republican Club participated in the Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway at Sheepshead Bay. The new group distributed 180 turkeys to nonprofits and people from communities throughout Southern Brooklyn.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The 72nd Precinct gave out turkeys to the first 200 people in line at its stationhouse, 830 Fourth Ave.

On Nov. 26, City Harvest partnered with affordable housing developer Tredway to distribute 325 turkeys and 7,000 pounds of fresh produce to people at 2828 West 28th St.

Tredway volunteers and Councilmember-elect Kayla Santosuosso joined City Harvest staff to help distribute the meals.