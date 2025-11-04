Locals join 55K runners in annual TCS NYC Marathon

They cheered on their local runners.

Held Nov.2, the 54th TCS New York City Marathon was one of the biggest yet, according to its website. It added that the race saw 55,646 runners, making it the world’s largest marathon ever.

It included racers from almost 150 countries as they ran across the five boroughs and crossed the iconic finish line in Central Park.

Members of Ridge Runners cheer on racers in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of Sandra Taverna Trani

The 26.2-mile course ran through all five of the city’s boroughs, and both Bay Ridge and Sunset Park had a presence as locals participated in the race, as well as served as volunteers and supporters.



Founder of Sunset Park Puerto Rican Parade and Festival and nonprofit group El Grito Dennis Flores ran for the first time.

“Completing the NYC Marathon this year was deeply personal for me,” he said. “I turned 50 and wanted to make a commitment to my health and longevity so I can continue showing up fully for myself, my family, and my community. Running the marathon for the first time and completing those 26.2 miles was both a physical and spiritual milestone, reminding me that endurance and purpose go hand in hand.

“I ran in support of ROCC NYC, an organization doing vital frontline work to protect and empower migrant families across our city.”

Members of Ridge Runners cheer on racers in Bay Ridge.



Members of Ridge Runners NYC, a local running club, both participated and cheered on fellow runners.

“There’s nothing like marathon day in New York City — the energy is absolutely epic,” said member Sandra Taverna-Trani. “Our Ridge Runners NYC cheer zone in Bay Ridge brought the excitement from start to finish. Some of us were out before sunrise with pom-poms and Cheer Squad shirts, seeing our runners off to Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island as they began their 26.2-mile journey — then we cheered them on again from our spot at mile 3.6 on Fourth Avenue after they crossed the Verrazzano.

Members of Ridge Runners cheer on racers in Bay Ridge.



Photos courtesy of Sandra Taverna Trani

Members of Ridge Runners cheer on racers in Bay Ridge.



In total, 45 Ridge Runners ran and finished the race.

The group states that it brings together runners of all paces, ages, and backgrounds to train, race, and build community through the shared joy of running.

“The camaraderie was incredible — sweaty hugs, first-time marathoners, high-fives, and months of hard work all culminating in one unforgettable day. If you want to see humanity at its finest, spectate a marathon — or better yet, run one.”

The top runners had an exciting race.

On the men’s side, Benson Kipruto won the title by less than one second at 2:08:09. This was his first time running in the marathon.



“I’m so happy to have my fourth win of a major marathon,” he said. “I think there’s no secret in winning and finishing on the podium. Just believe in yourself and have patience and believe in training.”

On the women’s side, Hellen Obiri won her second women’s open division title while breaking the 22-year course record, finishing at 2:19:51.

She won the title during the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

“I feel so great…[I] actually didn’t know it was a course record until the finish line and they [said] that,” said Obiri. “I’m so happy to break the course record…My mind was there … for [a] win or to be a podium.”

Members of Ridge Runners cheer on racers in Bay Ridge.



Photos courtesy of Kerry Sahadi

Members of Ridge Runners cheer on racers in Bay Ridge.



Runners make their way through Bay Ridge during the TCS Marathon.



Photos courtesy of Thomas Hilton

Runners make their way through Bay Ridge during the TCS Marathon.



