Marine Park holds fifth annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Marine Park honored America’s servicemen and women during the fifth annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Carmine Carro Community Center Nov. 9.

The morning was attended by veterans and their families, elected officials and community leaders.

“It’s really important,” said Assemblymember Jaime Williams of the ceremony. “They have served our country and our community. Some of which continue to serve, whether they went to NYPD, FDNY, or sanitation. Thank you to the families who are here. They’re your loved ones who fought for this country. I always say everyone wants to be an American, but that doesn’t mean that everyone loves America, and that’s a fact we must face.”

“Our veterans, just wearing that uniform to protect our country and to fight for our country says so much. We also see that carried by our police officers. We thank you today.”

This year, honorees included: Martin Maher, U.S. Coast Guard; Rudolph A. Bryant, U.S. Air Force; Anthony Caputo, U.S. Air Force Reserve; Rudolph D. Lage, U.S. Marine Corps; and Bernard Santangelo.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude for their service,” Williams said.

“I had the honor and privilege to stand alongside Assemblymember Jaime Williams, my colleagues and community members to pay tribute to our courageous veterans and their families,” said State Sen. Roxanne Persaud. “It was a profoundly moving experience for all, with countless highlights.”

Maher, who is also Brooklyn Parks Commissioner, was the keynote speaker for the morning.

“Nobody hates war more than the veterans,” said Maher, who named different wars during his speech. “The sacrifice they made is just amazing. Being away from family. Being away from home and friends. Being away from that normal free life that we all kind of take for granted. The unspeakable conditions, atrocities that they’ve seen like death. The loneliness, detachment and fear, injury, mental, physical or spiritual effects years after that and it remains with them. It’s so important to support anything that supports veterans.”

He was honored by Williams, who gave him a Proclamation.

“Commissioner Maher’s service to our country and his decades of dedication to NYC Parks have shaped Marine Park into a place that brings our community together,” wrote the Marine Park Alliance. “We thank you for your leadership, your commitment, and your heart.”

Donald Cranston, a staff member from Williams’ office, talked about his connection with Maher.

“Marty and I went to P.S. 130 in kindergarten,” he said. “That’s when we met. And we continued to eighth grade together and became lifelong friends. Marty exemplifies what it means to be a public servant. He not only is a Coast Guard veteran. He was a gunner during the Persian Gulf.”

